What Is the Retsch Scientific Challenge?

With this in mind, RETSCH has launched the Scientific Challenge. This is aimed at all scientists working in research who use ball mills in their research projects.

In this way, we promote projects in the categories of green chemistry, materials science and life sciences that contribute to improving living and environmental conditions.

Ball mills make an important contribution to research due to their great versatility and enormous performance potential. They generate nanoparticles, disintegrate cells or help to produce new materials through mechanical synthesis.

The range of research applications for which RETSCH ball mills are used is versatile:

Chemical syntheses by using kinetic energies and mixing effects in ball mills: Generation of new metal organic frameworks (MOFS) for hydrogen storage

Investigation of piezoelectric and piezo-photocatalytic properties of lithium niobate (LiNbO 3 ) nanocrystals for miniaturization of optical components

Our application experts, Dr. Lena Weigold and Dr. Gerhard Beckers, explain the benefits and capabilities of the RETSCH Ball Mills.

Enabling Progress: Tell Us About Your Research Project

Do you work with ball mills as part of your project or do you know committed colleagues who use ball mills?

Then take the opportunity to participate in the Scientific Challenge in one of the three categories below:

Green chemistry

Materials science

Life sciences

Our expert team will select three winners per category among all participants.

You Can Win the Following Prizes

1st prize: a PM 300 or MM 400 plus 2 x 50 ml steel jars

2nd prize: 1000 Euro RETSCH goods voucher

3rd prize: 500 Euro RETSCH goods voucher

How to Participate

If you would like to participate, please visit the Retsch website here: https://www.retsch.com/news/scientific-challenge/

Applications will be accepted until January 31st 2024. Questionnaire

