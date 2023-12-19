ABB Wins Global Consulting Firm’s Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Emissions Monitoring

ABB has earned this year’s Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award in the global emissions monitoring systems industry. Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts chose ABB based on its visionary understanding of future world challenges, the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics, as well as innovation and technical expertise in emissions monitoring and methane gas leak detection. According to Frost & Sullivan, ABB is shaping industry trends and supporting customers across a complex landscape of stringent emissions regulations.

The drone-based HoverGuard™ can detect methane emissions down to one part per billion. Image Credit: ABB

“There has been a long-term commitment from ABB to the development of multiple innovative emissions monitoring and gas leak technologies that serve the broadest industry sectors worldwide,” said Jean-René Roy, Global Business Line Manager, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “It is fantastic that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our collective achievement and leading technology through this award, and I would like to thank my team for their continued dedication to the cause.”

The lasting impact of greenhouse gas emissions and more stringent regulations means that carbon-intensive industries are increasingly demanding emissions management and reduction solutions. For example, the EU recently announced a first-ever regulation to curb methane emissions from energy companies, while in the United States, current regulations require oil & gas companies to accurately measure methane emissions.

According to Frost & Sullivan, ABB’s high-quality, digitally enabled products and solutions for measuring processes and greenhouse gas emissions, detecting gas leaks, and optimizing production drive cost-effective compliance and long-term efficiency.

ABB’s extensive instrumentation and gas analyzer portfolio includes continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) used in power generation, chemicals and refineries, waste incineration, co-combustion, marine and other applications. The portfolio also comprises the ABB Ability™ Natural Gas Leak Detection Solutions, a comprehensive suite which detects and maps gas leaks with unrivalled accuracy.

In addition, ABB has been at the forefront of greenhouse gas sensing from space for over two decades. Collaborating with major space agencies worldwide has given the company a competitive edge. ABB applies its vast expertise acquired in high-profile government space missions to the private sector to strategically modernize the area and continue to make advancements in the space industry.

With the aim of achieving collective, coordinated action on a global scale, the US Department of Energy recently awarded ABB a grant for the development of a single repository platform that will aggregate, analyze, and visualize methane data from multiple sources for the first time. The vital platform will allow for a significant reduction of methane emissions, pollution, and waste, enabling substantial progress on climate change targets.

ABB’s emissions monitoring technology is also used to tackle the massive environmental problem of millions of leaking orphan oil and gas wells across the United States. The company's high-sensitivity analyzers using OA-ICOS™ laser-based technology can detect methane emissions from decommissioned wells down to one part per billion.

