Next-Generation Vanta™ Handheld XRF Analyzers Combine Performance with Comfort

The next-generation Vanta™ handheld XRF analyzers—Vanta Max and Vanta Core—deliver improved elemental analysis and material identification using smart and cloud-connected technology. These updated portable XRF analyzers combine the exceptional accuracy, speed, and durability of the Vanta series with improved ergonomics, a refreshed interface, and enhanced connectivity for greater comfort and productivity.

Comfortable for All-Day Testing

The new ergonomic design includes a balanced handle with an enhanced grip, making the updated portable XRF analyzers more comfortable to hold for extended use in the field or lab. Combined with their proven ruggedness and ease of use, the analyzers can increase uptime in the toughest environments.

Productive Workflow

A refreshed and intuitive interface enables users to work more efficiently, saving valuable time. Data management is also simplified thanks to the browser-based software option. With a wireless connection, users can review, share and manage XRF results on a PC, tablet or smartphone, enabling seamless data integration into their workflow. Software updates are now automatic, giving users instant access to the latest features. For customer-specific needs, users can take advantage of enhanced application support with the option to add custom analytical capabilities.

Trusted XRF Technology

Building on the proven performance of the Vanta series, the new models provide reliability and accuracy for portable XRF analysis. The Vanta series is powered by proprietary Axon Technology™, XRF signal processing that uses ultra-low-noise electronics to deliver higher X-ray counts per second for fast, repeatable results. Trusted all over the world in the harshest environments, Vanta analyzers are used by thousands of customers in applications such as scrap recycling, mining, metal fabrication, positive material identification (PMI), environmental assessment, scientific research and education.

Versatile Models for Every Budget

The Vanta Max model, replacing the M series, offers the series’ highest analytical capabilities for robust applications, including mining exploration, mineral analysis, soil testing and environmental analysis. The Vanta Core model, replacing the C series, combines value with speed, low limits of detection (LODs) and a wide elemental range, making it the standard choice for fast alloy identification. Vanta Max and Core models are available with optional XRF accessories, including the redesigned field stand, soil foot and holster for greater efficiency in the field.

“The next generation of Vanta handheld XRF analyzers demonstrates Evident’s commitment to innovation. The new Vanta analyzers are designed to empower our customers around the world with exceptional performance, comfort and efficiency, enabling them to achieve outstanding results both in the lab and field,” stated Randy Wertz, Vice President of Global Sales for Analytical Instruments at Evident.

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/