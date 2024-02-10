Two Part Structural Epoxy Meets ISO 10993-5 for Non-Cytotoxicity

Master Bond Supreme 11AOHTMed is a two component epoxy featuring thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. This system fully passes ISO 10993-5 testing for non-cytotoxicity and is recommended for bonding and sealing in medical device applications.

Image Credit: Master Bond

Supreme 11AOHTMed has reliable electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm at 75 °F. It also exhibits thermal conductivity of around 4 to 5 BTU·in/ft²·hr·°F (0.58-0.72 W/m/K). The system provides high bond strength properties with a lap shear strength of 3,200-3,400 psi, a tensile strength of 7,000-8,000 psi and a compressive strength of 20,000-22,000 psi. This toughened formulation is designed to withstand thermal cycling and offers a wide service temperature range from -112 °F to +400 °F (-80 °C to 204 °C).

Supreme 11AOHTMed cures at room temperature in 24-36 hours, and faster with heat, in 1-2 hours at 200 °F. To optimize properties, the recommended cure schedule is overnight at room temperature, followed by a post cure at 120-150 °F for 2-3 hours or preferably longer. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, ceramics, glass, rubbers, and many plastics. This epoxy system has a convenient 1:1 mix ratio by weight, with the mixed material being a thixotropic paste. To eliminate the need for manual measuring and mixing, it can be packaged in double barrel cartridges for gun kits. It is also available in standard jars and cans, ranging in size from ½ pint to gallon containers.

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/