Efficiency-Optimizing Enhancements Unveiled in MapROVER™ and SteerROVER™ Corrosion and Weld Inspection Scanners

Evident Corporation, a leader in innovative inspection solutions, proudly announces significant advancements in operability and versatility with its field-proven phased array inspection solutions, the MapROVER™ and SteerROVER™ scanners. To help resolve on-site challenges, these scanners offer new capabilities that ease weld and corrosion inspections of hard-to-reach areas and high-temperature surfaces of pipes, large tanks and pressure vessels.

Enhancing User Experience

Design improvements have been made to the scanners’ shared handheld remote controller to make it more rugged, and its improved touch-screen clarity and convenient magnetic mounting fixtures ease the operation and enable inspectors to keep their hands free.

Empowering Remote Operation

The new RECON camera kit improves the remote operation and validation capabilities of the steerable SteerROVER scanner. Inspectors can navigate the scanner more easily at a distance and keep an eye on the probe positioning and weld alignment to avoid the need to rescan. Additionally, the low-latency Ethernet connection, HD video and LED illumination enable real-time monitoring of scanning progress and surface conditions, even in low-light environments.

Streamlined Inspection Processes

Further streamlining inspection processes, the onboard RECON Studio software on the camera kit tablet facilitates inspection analysis and reporting. The application offers comprehensive recording capabilities, including encoder information, enabling operators to pinpoint irregularities and correlate ultrasound data indications effectively.

Cost and Time Savings for High-Temperature Corrosion Mapping

The addition of an electronic cooling system with liquid-filled cooling plates on the MapROVER High-Temp (HT) raster arm and scanner enables fast, efficient corrosion mapping on surfaces up to 350 °C (662 °F). This heat-resistant technology eliminates costly production shutdowns and helps ensure safer, more efficient inspections in high-temperature environments.

“These advancements in our MapROVER and SteerROVER scanners underscore our commitment to continually evolving our solutions to meet inspectors’ needs,” says Simon Alain, Senior Product Manager at Evident. “They offer improved efficiency, accuracy and safety for the most challenging weld and corrosion inspections in tanks, pipes and pressure vessels.”

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/