HyRel Technologies Partners with Peoria Unified School District to Provide High School Internship Opportunities

HyRel Technologies, a global provider of quick turn semiconductor modification solutions, is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with the Peoria Unified School District for the second consecutive year, offering internship opportunities to high school students within the district.

From left to right: Brian Watson, Chad Myers, Mikala Gionet, Tayvin Hoffman, Scott Baker. Image Credit: HyRel Technologies

The collaboration between HyRel Technologies and Peoria Unified School District aims to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to the field of semiconductor technology. Currently, three students from Peoria Unified School District are interning at HyRel, including Chad Meyers from Liberty High School, Mikala Gionet, and Tayvin Hoffman from Sunrise Mountain High School.

Mikala Gionet, president of her school’s engineering club, highlighted the significance of the internship, stating, “It’s really cool seeing not only the shop experience but being where the parts are actually manufactured and altered. The biggest part that we’ve been working on is 3D printing trays and applying our additive manufacturing skills.”

For Chad Meyers, the internship serves as a bridge between classroom learning and real-world experience. “When you’re doing a job, it’s more so you’re expected to know what to do. But the internship kind of bridges that gap so it’s zero to 100. It gives you that experience that you would probably need to know how to behave in those future situations,” Meyers explained.

HyRel Technologies is committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of engineers and innovators. Through initiatives like the internship program with Peoria Unified School District, HyRel aims to inspire and empower students to pursue careers in engineering and technology.

Source: https://hyrel.tech/