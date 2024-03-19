Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, is pleased to announce Carrie Bowers (Process Engineering Manager), was recently recognized by the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing (SVAM), receiving its Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing Award in the Management Category.

From left to right: Strongwell’s Shelly Wiseman, Carrie Bowers, and Melissa Harrison have been recognized in recent years as SVAM Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing. Image Credit: SVAM

The award seeks to highlight the significant contributions that women bring in manufacturing and to encourage women to pursue and develop careers in manufacturing. Bowers’s nomination was reviewed and scored by a panel of judges based on impact to the company and her peers.

Bowers is the third Strongwell team member to receive this recognition in recent years. Shelly Wiseman (Materials Manager) received this honor in 2023 and Melissa Harrison (Chief Estimator) in 2018.

Te-Kai Shu, Strongwell’s Community Relations Manager, presented Bowers the award at SVAM’s Women in Manufacturing Symposium, an annual event that celebrates the contributions, value, and future of women in manufacturing in Southwest Virginia and offers educational and networking opportunities for manufacturers throughout the region.

For more information on Strongwell, visit https://www.strongwell.com.