Posted in | News | Business | Events

Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, is pleased to announce Carrie Bowers (Process Engineering Manager), was recently recognized by the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing (SVAM), receiving its Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing Award in the Management Category.

From left to right: Strongwell’s Shelly Wiseman, Carrie Bowers, and Melissa Harrison have been recognized in recent years as SVAM Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing. Image Credit: SVAM

The award seeks to highlight the significant contributions that women bring in manufacturing and to encourage women to pursue and develop careers in manufacturing. Bowers’s nomination was reviewed and scored by a panel of judges based on impact to the company and her peers.

Bowers is the third Strongwell team member to receive this recognition in recent years. Shelly Wiseman (Materials Manager) received this honor in 2023 and Melissa Harrison (Chief Estimator) in 2018.

Te-Kai Shu, Strongwell’s Community Relations Manager, presented Bowers the award at SVAM’s Women in Manufacturing Symposium, an annual event that celebrates the contributions, value, and future of women in manufacturing in Southwest Virginia and offers educational and networking opportunities for manufacturers throughout the region.

For more information on Strongwell, visit https://www.strongwell.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Strongwell Corporation. (2024, March 19). Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing. AZoM. Retrieved on March 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62730.

  • MLA

    Strongwell Corporation. "Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing". AZoM. 19 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62730>.

  • Chicago

    Strongwell Corporation. "Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62730. (accessed March 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Strongwell Corporation. 2024. Bowers Recognized as Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing. AZoM, viewed 19 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62730.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Strongwell Corporation

See all content from Strongwell Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback