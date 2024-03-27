Posted in | News | New Product

Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro

Edinburgh Instruments, a leading UK manufacturer of state-of-the-art spectroscopic instrumentation, today announced the launch of its new QYPro Integrating Sphere, designed to enhance the quantum yield capabilities of the FLS1000 Spectrometer.

Image Credit: Edinburgh Instruments

The QYPro is a new integrating sphere accessory for the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer. It fits inside the sample chamber for the best sensitivity, and it is easily adapted to different applications such as quantum yield, reflectance, electroluminescence, solid or liquid samples. The QYPro’s unique automated sample loading mechanism is not only user-friendly, but it also eliminates the possibility of sphere contamination ensuring accurate results and reducing maintenance costs.

CEO of Edinburgh Instruments Roger Fenske. “Our team of product engineers and application scientists have been working tirelessly to develop a product that delivers real results in accuracy and efficiency, and we’re confident that the QYPro will exceed our client’s expectations and are delighted to bring it to market today.”

The Edinburgh Instruments QYPro Integrating Sphere is available directly from the Edinburgh Instruments website or through our specialist regional distributor partner network.

Source: https://www.edinst.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Edinburgh Instruments. (2024, March 27). Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro. AZoM. Retrieved on March 28, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62775.

  • MLA

    Edinburgh Instruments. "Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro". AZoM. 28 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62775>.

  • Chicago

    Edinburgh Instruments. "Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62775. (accessed March 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Edinburgh Instruments. 2024. Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro. AZoM, viewed 28 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62775.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Edinburgh Instruments

See all content from Edinburgh Instruments

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback