CRAIC Technologies Launches Innovative SampleSafe™ Technology for Microscopy and Spectroscopy Applications

CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of scientific instrumentation for microscopy and spectroscopy applications, has announced the launch of its new SampleSafe™ technology. This cutting-edge technology is designed to improve the reliability and safety of laboratory samples during microspectral analysis, enabling researchers to obtain more accurate results and reduce the risk of sample degradation.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

The SampleSafe™ technology is a state-of-the-art technology that ensures that samples are protected from high energy illumination that could compromise sample integrity. It is particularly useful for microscopy and microspectroscopy applications, which require high levels of precision and accuracy.

"SampleSafe™ is a game-changing technology for scientists and researchers working in the field of microscopy and spectroscopy," said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "We are proud to introduce this innovative solution that addresses a critical need in the scientific community."

The SampleSafe™ technology is designed to maintain sample integrity throughout the microspectroscopic analysis process.

The key features of SampleSafe™ include:

  • Safe and secure sample analysis: The SampleSafe™ technology protects samples exposure to ultraviolet light and photobleaching, factors that can compromise sample quality.
  • Compatibility with a range of samples: The SampleSafe™ technology is compatible with a wide range of samples, including fragile, temperature-sensitive, and hazardous samples.
  • Improved accuracy and reliability: By minimizing the risk of sample damage, SampleSafe™ enables researchers to obtain more accurate and reliable results.
  • Easy to use: The SampleSafe™ technology is easy to use and is a feature of CRAIC Technologies Scorpii™ Advanced Lighting System. 

CRAIC Technologies is committed to advancing scientific research by providing cutting-edge solutions that enable researchers to obtain accurate and reliable data. With the launch of SampleSafe™, the company is once again demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence in scientific instrumentation.

For more information about SampleSafe™ technology, please visit the CRAIC Technologies website at microspectra.com.

About CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies is a leading provider of innovative spectroscopic solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced instruments for spectral analysis and imaging. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, CRAIC Technologies continues to push the boundaries of spectroscopic technology, empowering researchers and industry professionals with state-of-the-art tools for scientific discovery and analysis.

Contact information:

CRAIC Technologies, Inc.

https://www.microspectra.com/

[email protected]

+1-310-573-8180

