Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024

Bettersize Instruments invites you to visit booth 900 at the Ceramics Expo 2024 from April 29th - May 1st, 2024. Join us in person and discover how our solutions can help you achieve precise particle size and shape analysis to enhance product performance and facilitate quality control of your advanced ceramics materials.

Image Credit: Bettersize Instruments Ltd

Your Benefits to Join Us

Product Highlights at the Exhibition

BeNano 180 Zeta Pro: Nanoparticle Size and Zeta Potential Analyzer

Bettersizer 2600: Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analyzer

Bettersizer S3 Plus: Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

BeVision M1: Automated Static Image Analyzer

Exclusive Collection Just for You

5 Key Ceramics Application Notes Collection - Get your copy and discover the secrets to perfecting ceramics quality and reducing production costs with our advanced particle analysis techniques.

Prize Draw

Win $50/$100 Amazon eGift Cards

(The lucky winners will be notified via email)

Gifts

Claim more (useful and cool) gifts at Booth 900, including canvas bags, multi-charging cables, mouse pads, and informative particle analysis guidebook.

Source: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/