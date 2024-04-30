Posted in | News | Events

Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024

Bettersize Instruments invites you to visit booth 900 at the Ceramics Expo 2024 from April 29th - May 1st, 2024. Join us in person and discover how our solutions can help you achieve precise particle size and shape analysis to enhance product performance and facilitate quality control of your advanced ceramics materials.

Image Credit: Bettersize Instruments Ltd

Your Benefits to Join Us

Product Highlights at the Exhibition
BeNano 180 Zeta Pro: Nanoparticle Size and Zeta Potential Analyzer
Bettersizer 2600: Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analyzer
Bettersizer S3 Plus: Particle Size and Shape Analyzer
BeVision M1: Automated Static Image Analyzer

Exclusive Collection Just for You
5 Key Ceramics Application Notes Collection - Get your copy and discover the secrets to perfecting ceramics quality and reducing production costs with our advanced particle analysis techniques.

Prize Draw
Win $50/$100 Amazon eGift Cards
(The lucky winners will be notified via email)

Gifts
Claim more (useful and cool) gifts at Booth 900, including canvas bags, multi-charging cables, mouse pads, and informative particle analysis guidebook.

Source: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. (2024, April 30). Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024. AZoM. Retrieved on April 30, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62918.

  • MLA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024". AZoM. 30 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62918>.

  • Chicago

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62918. (accessed April 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. 2024. Bettersize to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo 2024. AZoM, viewed 30 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62918.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

See all content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback