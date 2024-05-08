Boston Micro Fabrication Launches Industry’s First Hybrid Micro-Precision 3D Printer Series

To offer more flexibility for customers looking for high-precision 3D printing solutions, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) is launching the industry’s first line of hybrid printing solutions for micro-scale and ultra-high-resolution applications. The dual-resolution microArch D1025 is the first printer in the series, printing in either 10 µm or 25 µm resolution or in hybrid mode with both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers.

Image Credit: Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

Since BMF launched its first printer in 2016, the company now supports over 2,000 customers worldwide as they look to iterate and produce more precise parts. Built upon BMF’s patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, the microArch D1025 enables more efficiency within the 3D printing process, allowing users across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications to print two resolutions within a single layer.

Using a technique that allows for rapid photopolymerization of layers of liquid polymer using a flash of UV light at micro-scale resolution, the 25 µm resolution mode can be used for parts in which the features do not require ultra-high resolution, and 10 µm mode supports small, complex features to optimize the 3D printing process. Users also can choose to print a single build in either 25 µm or 10 µm depending upon the part geometry, providing greater flexibility and efficiency across all applications and industries.

“Our driving motivation for innovation has been to offer new platforms that can help realize high-value applications for 3D printing. Increasingly, we have been pushed by our customers to bring our technology to applications where higher precision and tighter tolerances would result in an overall increase in quality and performance, regardless of part size,” said John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF. “The launch of the microArch D1025 continues our commitment to answer this call, combining the advances of the microArch S350 25 µm platform with the high-resolution capability of our 10-micron printer into one powerful, flexible solution for our customers.”

In addition to offering dual platform capabilities, the microArch D1025 delivers enhanced, built-in automation and easy shifting between resolution modes to optimize the user experience while saving time, resources, and cost. To learn more about the microArch D1025, please visit https://bmf3d.com/microarch- d1025/

The microArch D1025 will be showcased at the following upcoming events:

TCT Asia, Shanghai, May 7-9, Booth #8F30

TCT 3Sixty, Birmingham, UK, June 5-6, Booth #H31

Rapid + TCT, Los Angeles, June 25-27, Booth #1139

Source: https://bmf3d.com/