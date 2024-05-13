Avoid Costly Adhesion Failures with the New Gardco X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester

Paul N. Gardner USA (GARDCO), worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries, introduces its X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)

​​​​​​​Avoid costly adhesion failures and ensure your coatings are long-lasting, resilient, and dependable with the New Gardco X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester. You can easily evaluate the adhesion of your coatings, improving quality control, safety assurance, and product reliability by eliminating guesswork and preventing coating failure with this simple adhesion tool and its kit options. Designed for one of the most popular adhesion test Methods, ASTM D3359 (Method A) Standard Test Method for Measuring Adhesion by Tape Test for coatings that exceed 5 mils, the X-Cut adhesion tester is the tool of choice for consistent, reliable, inexpensive adhesion tests in the lab or field.

Use the Gardco X-Cut template tool and cutter to perform the X-cut or cross-hatch test by making closely spaced cuts through the coating to the substrate. At least two cuts intersect at 90 degrees to achieve a right-angle lattice pattern. Then, a controlled amount of pressure is applied with tape to easily assess if the coating's adhesion property to the substrate is sufficient. The cross-cut area is observed for any adhesion failure.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured by GARDCO, the X-Cut Adhesion Tester is available in three options:



15360 – Complete X-Cut Cross Cut Adhesion Test Kit X-Cut gauge, cutting tool, illuminated magnifier, brush, 1 roll of 8660 Adhesion Tape for the ASTM D3359 method, instructions, and foam fitted carrying case

15359 – X-Cut Tool and Cutter in Case

15361 – X-Cut Gauge only

The X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester is a simple, inexpensive, versatile tool that plays a crucial role in quality control, safety assurance, and product reliability across the Paint and Coatings and many other industries. It helps professionals determine the adhesion strength of coatings, ensuring that they adhere properly to substrates and perform as intended over time. The X-Cut Cross Cut Adhesion Tester is the tool of choice for consistent, reliable, inexpensive adhesion tests in the lab or field.

