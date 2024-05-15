Global Textile Designer Unveils First Printed Wool Collection Using Digital Print Technology

Camira, an international designer of textiles for hospitality, residential and commercial settings, has launched its first printed wool collection manufactured using its own state-of-the-art digital print technology.

Patternmaker. Image Credit: Camira

Designed in collaboration with renowned textile designer, Kate Lawrie, Camira’s brand-new Patternmaker presents four timeless designs, Crosshatch, Dot Dash, Hula and Speckle, which are brought to life on 100% pure new wool felted fabric.

Combining contemporary printed design with classic woven fabrics, Patternmaker is created using a ground-breaking new printing process which Camira has perfected for wool and wool blend fabrics through significant research and development and capital expenditure funding.

Commenting on the launch of Patternmaker, head of creative design at Camira, Lynn Kingdon said: “Patternmaker is beautifully natural, stylish and sustainable and complements our other fabric ranges perfectly. Our boucle wool textile, ‘Yoredale’ sits stunningly against the new designs of Patternmaker, as does our pure new felted wool fabric, ‘Blazer’.

“Our new digital printing process has provided us with unrestricted colour and pattern capabilities and given us more freedom to experiment with colours and designs. Patternmaker emulates a unique, hand-painted, artisan look and feel - for the first launch of this collection we’ve selected a natural palette comprising of cool-toned blues and warm honey-browns. Additional Patternmaker colourways will become available later this year.”

Channeling 25 years of experience working with broad interior applications including wallpaper and soft furnishings, Kate Lawrie’s designs for Patternmaker are influenced by nature-inspired art and architecture, as well as geological structures, patterns and textures and 1960s Scandinavian design.

Textile designer, Kate Lawrie said: “Patternmaker is a reflection of the growing appetite for print in interiors, as well as the desire to bring the ‘outdoors, in’ and increase our connection to nature.”

Made from premium New Zealand lambswool, where responsible farming provides the highest quality raw material, Patternmaker’s felted wool fabric base is natural and renewable, and certified to the EU Ecolabel and Indoor Advantage Gold.

Kate continued: “The gentle, soft and earthy tones used in this collection are reminiscent of the natural world and inject subtle style and personality into hospitality and residential settings. We focused sharply on the natural beauty of fabric, staying sensitive to the original art form of woollen cloth - the timeless printed designs allow for the classic weave of Camira fabric to shine through.”

Each design from the Patternmaker collection works as a stand-alone piece to bring chic and sophisticated style to a space. However, all four patterns work together in unison for a seamless blend of the contemporary and classic design. Carefully curated for multiple applications including upholstery, soft furnishings, curtains and drapery, Patternmaker is available to buy online for £60 p/lm on the Camira website.

Source: https://www.camirafabrics.com/en