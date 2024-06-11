Posted in | News | Software

Wiley Empowers its Wiley Registry of Mass Spectral Database Subscribers with Immediate Access to over 20,000 Additional Spectra

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced the addition of 22,408 spectra to its Wiley Registry of Mass Spectral Data subscription,* bringing the collection to a total of 895,000 spectra.

The renowned Wiley Registry is one of the largest high quality mass spectral libraries available. It serves as a lab standard and is an essential resource for GC-MS analysis across diverse fields, including environmental science, forensics, toxicology, pharmaceuticals, biotech, metabolomics, and other important sectors. Notably, this recent addition includes 220 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) compounds, an area of great importance.

 

Image Credit: John Wiley

Graeme Whitley, Director of Data Science Solutions at Wiley, emphasizes the value: “With a Wiley Registry subscription, your lab gains access to new and sometimes critical data as it's added to the collection. No need to wait for the next major triennial release—your lab can benefit right away from data that can make an impact on your analyses!”

Wiley's comprehensive spectral database collections provide access to millions of high-quality spectra across a range of techniques, including IR, MS, NMR, Raman, and UV-Vis. These resources play a vital role in the interpretation, identification, verification, and classification of spectra.

Learn more about Wiley's spectral data collections at Wiley Science Solutions:
www.sciencesolutions.wiley.com/spectral-databases

Current KnowItAll Database Subscribers – How to Update to the Latest Version: If your KnowItAll Spectral Library subscription license is active, you can always access the most recent data available in your licensed subscription. Ensure that you update your databases manually if you are not set up to automatically do so to take full advantage of your subscription. Learn how to update databases here.

* Exclusive access to these supplemental data updates is currently available through the KnowItAll Mass Spectral Library, Wiley Registry, and KnowItAll MS Identification Pro subscriptions.

 

