Evident Partners with Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology to Propel Manufacturing Innovation

Evident, a global leader in microscopy solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, Inc. (CCAT), a trailblazer in applied technology and training. This collaboration aims to accelerate technological innovation within the manufacturing sector, aligning with CCAT’s mission.

At the heart of the collaboration lies Evident’s deployment of a DSX1000 digital microscope at CCAT’s Advanced Technology Center, a 25,000 square foot applied R&D facility. This high-performance and versatile system, equipped with advanced imaging capabilities and intuitive software, enhances materials analysis and quality control for manufacturers.

“Our partnership with Evident will significantly enhance our ability to support U.S. manufacturing companies with state-of-the-art materials analysis and quality control. This collaboration will ultimately lead to improved product quality and greater manufacturing efficiency,” said Jackie Garofano, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at CCAT.

In addition to the tangible benefits of the DSX1000 digital microscope, Evident is excited about the broader implications of the partnership. Doug Kennedy, Evident’s Senior Manager of Material Science Microscopy, Americas, highlights the significance of the collaboration, “By providing CCAT with access to advanced microscopy solutions optimized for their needs, this partnership enables CCAT to reach new heights of innovation and excellence. Together, we amplify our collective strengths, drive progress and deliver unparalleled solutions to our valued customers. This collaboration embodies our commitment to advancing scientific discovery and revolutionizing the future of research and manufacturing.”

“Immediately after onboarding our DSX1000 microscope, it became our workhorse instrument for analysis on multiple critical additive manufacturing programs. It literally replaced two optical and one early generation digital microscope in the lab,” said Jeff Crandall, Senior Manager of Additive Technologies at CCAT. “The power of the microscope’s capabilities and software have been easy to learn and enabled our team to quickly use the system to enhance our imaging and analysis capabilities. The support and training from Evident’s team has been exceptional. It has been a tremendous upgrade to our previous capabilities.”

The partnership between CCAT and Evident signifies a significant step forward in the journey toward digital transformation and technological excellence in manufacturing. Together, both parties will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, empowering manufacturers to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.