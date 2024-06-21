Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation

In 2019, COVAL launched its first CVGC carbon vacuum gripper, designed for collaborative robots, when the market was just beginning to exist. Today, in a market that is constantly expanding, COVAL is launching a second generation, optimizing its modularity and compatibility while simultaneously enhancing its performance.

Image Credit: COVAL

More than a simple update, COVAL have redesigned their CVGC carbon vacuum gripper based on feedback from customers, from integrators, manufacturers and operators. This new generation also takes into account current and future trends in the collaborative robot market: greater application diversity, growth in the number of manufacturers, increased co-presence with operators, handling of heavier loads.

Versatility

​​​​​​​In response to all these changes, COVAL has developed a CVGC which, thanks to its multiple configuration possibilities, is highly versatile. Each customer can configure “their” carbon vacuum gripper to suit their precise needs. It is available in 3 sizes (240x120 mm, 320x160 mm, 350x250 mm), 2 types of gripping interface (foam or suction pad) and with or without an integrated vacuum generator.

The CVGC is available with a choice of 3 attachment interfaces and 6 connecting cables. This makes it perfectly compatible with all major brands of cobots.

Power

The CVGC Carbon vacuum gripper is now equipped with a multi-stage pump, synonymous with increased power. This equipment, combined with the lightness of the casing, made from a carbon structure 2.5 times lighter than steel, while offering 6 times greater strength, means it can carry heavier loads.

In this way, it meets an increasingly widespread demand from manufacturers, and contributes to the CVGC's versatility.

Safety

As the CVGC is designed to collaborate with operators while performing separate, simultaneous or alternating tasks, the vacuum gripper is equipped with a safeguard around the edges made of flexible, resistant material to protect the operator in case any contact with it occurs.

Robustness

The various functions of the CVGC vacuum gripper (display, vacuum generator, vaccuostat, silencer, connectors, etc.) are housed in a casing that protects them from impact and damage.

A Wide Range of Applications

With its ultra-light vacuum gripper, COVAL can transform any collaborative robot into a tool for increasing productivity and workplace health in a wide range of industries: food processing, packaging, plastics processing, etc. On request, our design team is also available to develop customized vacuum grippers.The CVGC constitutes a tool available to all manufacturers, integrators and users of cobots for palletising, gripping boxes or plastic parts etc.

Qualities that Make the Difference

Versatility

Compatible with most cobots for all applications.

Compactness and lightness

Less weight and greater lifting capacity.

Safety

Cobots/humans share workspace in safety and serenity

Robustness

Secured productivity