Posted in | News | Design and Innovation

Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation

In 2019, COVAL launched its first CVGC carbon vacuum gripper, designed for collaborative robots, when the market was just beginning to exist. Today, in a market that is constantly expanding, COVAL is launching a second generation, optimizing its modularity and compatibility while simultaneously enhancing its performance.

Image Credit: COVAL

More than a simple update, COVAL have redesigned their CVGC carbon vacuum gripper based on feedback from customers, from integrators, manufacturers and operators. This new generation also takes into account current and future trends in the collaborative robot market: greater application diversity, growth in the number of manufacturers, increased co-presence with operators, handling of heavier loads.

Versatility

​​​​​​​In response to all these changes, COVAL has developed a CVGC which, thanks to its multiple configuration possibilities, is highly versatile. Each customer can configure “their” carbon vacuum gripper to suit their precise needs. It is available in 3 sizes (240x120 mm, 320x160 mm, 350x250 mm), 2 types of gripping interface (foam or suction pad) and with or without an integrated vacuum generator.

Related Stories

The CVGC is available with a choice of 3 attachment interfaces and 6 connecting cables. This makes it perfectly compatible with all major brands of cobots.

Power

The CVGC Carbon vacuum gripper is now equipped with a multi-stage pump, synonymous with increased power. This equipment, combined with the lightness of the casing, made from a carbon structure 2.5 times lighter than steel, while offering 6 times greater strength, means it can carry heavier loads.

In this way, it meets an increasingly widespread demand from manufacturers, and contributes to the CVGC's versatility.

Safety

As the CVGC is designed to collaborate with operators while performing separate, simultaneous or alternating tasks, the vacuum gripper is equipped with a safeguard around the edges made of flexible, resistant material to protect the operator in case any contact with it occurs.

Robustness

The various functions of the CVGC vacuum gripper (display, vacuum generator, vaccuostat, silencer, connectors, etc.) are housed in a casing that protects them from impact and damage.

A Wide Range of Applications

With its ultra-light vacuum gripper, COVAL can transform any collaborative robot into a tool for increasing productivity and workplace health in a wide range of industries: food processing, packaging, plastics processing, etc. On request, our design team is also available to develop customized vacuum grippers.The CVGC constitutes a tool available to all manufacturers, integrators and users of cobots for palletising, gripping boxes or plastic parts etc.

Qualities that Make the Difference

Versatility

Compatible with most cobots for all applications.

Compactness and lightness

Less weight and greater lifting capacity.

Safety

Cobots/humans share workspace in safety and serenity

Robustness

Secured productivity

Source:

https://www.coval-international.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    COVAL. (2024, June 21). Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation. AZoM. Retrieved on June 21, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63234.

  • MLA

    COVAL. "Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation". AZoM. 21 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63234>.

  • Chicago

    COVAL. "Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63234. (accessed June 21, 2024).

  • Harvard

    COVAL. 2024. Coval Upgrades its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper with an Even More Versatile Second Generation. AZoM, viewed 21 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63234.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback