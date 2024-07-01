ABB Flowmeters with Ethernet-APL Awarded FieldComm Group Certification

ABB’s FSS400 Swirl and FSV400 Vortex flowmeters become the first flowmeters on the market with FieldComm Group Ethernet-APL physical-layer certification

Ethernet-APL certification assures product quality for process instrumentation and reliable interoperability throughout industrial communication networks

The innovative Ethernet-APL communication technology can help manufacturing companies improve operational efficiency

Following a comprehensive series of tests, FieldComm Group, the global standards-based organization, has awarded Ethernet-APL physical-layer conformity certification to ABB’s first vortex flowmeter (VortexMaster FSV400) and swirl flowmeter (SwirlMaster FSS400) with Ethernet-APL communication interface. Vortex and Swirl flowmeters are widely used in process industries.

Sean Vincent FCG Director of Technology Programs and Peter Bradley from ABB

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

Ethernet-APL, the new member of the Ethernet family, provides full Ethernet and TCP/IP connectivity in hazardous environments such as in chemical factories, oil and gas operations, and hydrogen plants. Up until now, the application of Ethernet in most process industries has remained minimal due to concerns around safety, cost and limitations on cable length that has made it difficult to establish communication networks across large industrial facilities.

“For ABB, this certificate is an important milestone on our journey towards a fully digitalized instrumentation and network-centric architecture,” said Tilo Merlin, Platform Manager for Instrumentation and Head of APL Development Program, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “Getting this certificate means we can be quick in rolling out APL technology to other instruments based on the same platform. More specifically, pressure and temperature instrumentation is expected in 2025.”

“Product certification is key for assuring superior product quality and interoperability in industrial communication networks,” said Paul Sereiko, Director of Marketing and Product Strategy at FieldComm Group.

In June 2024, ABB announced that it is bringing the benefits of Ethernet communications to flow measurement with the integration of Ethernet-APL connectivity in its flowmeters for the first time. The new FSS400 Swirl and FSV400 Vortex flowmeters offer possibilities for simplified connectivity and high-speed collection and analysis of a wealth of process and diagnostic data in the field.

ABB's Swirl and Vortex flowmeters with Ethernet-APL Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

As a global standards-based organization, FieldComm Group comprises leading process automation organizations, manufacturers, universities, and research organizations that work together to direct the development, incorporation, and implementation of new and overlapping technologies and serves as the source for FDI (Field Device Integration) technology.

FieldComm Group and ABB are founding members of the APL project, and have worked on technology development, standardization, product testing and certification since 2015, along with other companies and organizations.

