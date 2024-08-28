ABB to Acquire Födisch Group Strengthening Global Leadership in Continuous Emission Monitoring

ABB today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Födisch Group, a leading developer of advanced measurement and analytical solutions for the energy and industrial sectors.

The acquisition enhances ABB’s offering in continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) and bolsters its competitiveness in technology and innovation. Through the acquisition, ABB will widen its portfolio to meet customers’ most demanding measurement challenges. Födisch Group reported about €50 million in revenue and approximately 250 employees in 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the year, were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Markranstädt, Germany, where it operates a 3,000 m2 production facility, and with further facilities across Germany, the Netherlands, and China, Födisch Group offers solutions for addressing environmental, inspection and certification challenges across industries. Used in power plants, waste incineration facilities, the paper, glass and cement industries, Födisch Group’s analyzer and dust solutions enable companies to cost-effectively track emissions of pollutants.

Födisch Group’s extensive offering complements ABB’s portfolio of measurement and analytics solutions with additional continuous gas analyzers and dust measurement solutions. Supported by ABB’s global distribution and service network, customers will benefit from a comprehensive suite of solutions that help address the world’s energy and sustainability challenges.

Key to enhancing the sustainability of industrial operations, measurement and analytics technologies enable reliable process measurement, providing real-time data and insights to help improve efficiencies and reduce emissions.

“The acquisition of Födisch Group underscores ABB’s commitment to providing advanced continuous emission monitoring systems that have become vital for companies to monitor and mitigate emissions and comply with environmental regulations,” said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division.

“We are very impressed by what the Födisch Group has achieved and are eager to welcome their team to the ABB family. Integrating the Födisch Group into ABB will unlock significant opportunities for new and existing customers.”

“Over the years, Födisch Group, with its passionate and highly qualified team, has established a renowned reputation in environmental and process measurement technology in Europe. This acquisition is a testimony of our strong performance in recent years, and leveraging ABB’s global footprint will allow to scale the impact of our offering internationally. This makes us very proud,” said Stephan Schumann, CEO of Dr. Födisch Umweltmesstechnik AG, the parent company of Födisch Group.

"We are delighted with the great development of the Födisch Group and are confident that ABB is the right home for the business to continue the strong value creation journey for all stakeholders,” said Andreas Bösenberg, Managing Director of majority shareholder NORD Holding.

