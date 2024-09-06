ABB unveils next generation of electromagnetic flowmeters

ABB has launched a streamlined product portfolio, converging on two highly versatile and advanced electromagnetic flowmeters – ProcessMaster and AquaMaster

The new ProcessMaster and AquaMaster combine high performance with modularity and IoT connectivity, enhancing offering to industry and utility segments

The portfolio futureproofs customer investments, offering a modular path to upgrade to the IoT environment, as well as helps improve inventory management and reduce lifetime ownership costs

ABB has launched its latest generation of electromagnetic flowmeters bringing unmatched accuracy, connectivity and flexibility to industrial and utility applications. With this launch, ABB streamlines its product portfolio, converging on two highly versatile and advanced products – ProcessMaster and AquaMaster. The products combine high performance, modularity and IoT connectivity.

“Customers are demanding that we stretch the boundaries of what instrumentation can offer,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, Business Line Instrumentation, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “By integrating high performance, modularity and IoT connectivity, we are redefining what customers can expect from flowmeters, ensuring they receive the highest level of accuracy, flexibility and connectivity for their diverse applications.”

The new ProcessMaster is intended for applications inside industrial and utility plants, while an updated line of AquaMaster models is designed for outside applications, offering exceptional measurement accuracy in water transportation, distribution and billing.

The global launch of ABB's next generation electromagnetic flowmeters in Shanghai. Image Credit: ABB

Modularity is key to the new portfolio and stems from ABB’s commitment to providing sustainable and futureproof solutions that reduce waste going to landfill. All models in the new flowmeter family are built on a common technology platform. This allows customers to use different sensors and transmitters without pre-pairing configurations, customize communication options according to needs, and simplify upgrades while maintaining compatibility with their previous-generation electromagnetic flowmeters. Overall, modularity enables customers to adapt to changing technological landscapes and operational requirements without significant overhauls. This lowers total cost of ownership and enhances the lifecycle of products.

IoT connectivity is embedded across all new flowmeter models. Users have a choice of high-speed communication options for plant-based or remote in-the-field metering applications, providing greater visibility and control of connected flowmeter assets with enhanced data analytics and process control opportunities. The new ProcessMaster and AquaMaster lines also benefit from smart new manufacturing methods that allow ABB to shorten lead times.

