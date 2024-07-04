Cepsa Química and Persán Will Use Biofuels to Transport Their Supplies, Reducing Their Carbon Footprint

Cepsa Química and the Persán group, a leading company of home care and personal care products, have signed an agreement so that the supply transportation of chemical products from Cepsa to the Sevillian company will be carried out using 100 % renewable diesel (HVO). With this arrangement to promote sustainability in the transportation of these products, both companies will avoid the emission of around 126 tons of CO 2 per year, an amount similar to that absorbed by a forest of over 8,000 trees during the same period.

CEOs Cepsa Química-Persán. Image Credit: Cepsa

Cepsa Química supplies Persán, through tanker trucks, with linear sulfonic acid or LABSA, the raw material used to produce over 60 % of the biodegradable detergents, both for domestic and industrial use. With a production that accounts for almost 20 % of the international market, Cepsa Química is the world's leading producer of linear alkylbenzene or LAB, the base from which sulfonic acid is made and which is sent to Persan, among other customers.

From now on, this product will be transported from San Roque (Cádiz) to Persán's facilities in Seville using HVO, a second-generation (2G) biofuel that Cepsa produces at the La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva) from organic waste, such as used cooking oils or agricultural waste, thus promoting the circular economy. The result is a renewable diesel that, throughout its life cycle, reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 90 %, compared to those of conventional fuels.

For Cepsa Química’s CEO, José María Solana, the agreement signed between the two companies, "is part of our Next Chemicals in Positive Motion strategy, a transformative and regenerative process that Cepsa Química is carrying out to promote the transition towards more sustainable products and processes, as a necessary principle for a comprehensive and balanced ecological transition that improves the daily lives of people, companies and society as a whole".

For his part, Persán's CEO, Antonio Somé, stressed that "sustainability is a priority for Persán in all its areas of activity. This commitment is extended to all our partners such as Cepsa, with whom today we celebrate the signing of this agreement that is part of our 'Sustainability Director' plan, where the reduction of CO 2 emissions is a priority. This commitment will undoubtedly contribute to the creation of a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future".

This agreement is in line with Persán's sustainability strategy with a global ESG approach. A strategy that has enabled the company chaired by Concha Yoldi and directed by Antonio Somé to implement development policies that benefit the well-being of its employees and its value chain, as well as a governance model that integrates sustainability into the company's day-to-day operations and investment in technologies that reduce its environmental footprint.

Likewise, this effort has enabled the Andalusian company to renew its 'Sello Reduzco', a distinction awarded by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge that recognizes organizations that achieve a sustained reduction in their carbon footprint. In Persán’s case, the Ministry endorsed that its emissions were reduced by 14 % in the last three years.

Biofuels are a present-day solution for accelerating the decarbonization of transport, which currently accounts for 15 % of global CO 2 emissions. It is a strategic technology for the immediate achievement of the energy transition, since its chemical composition is equivalent to that of traditional fuels used in today's diesel engines, and therefore requires no modifications to them or to storage and distribution infrastructures.

Within the framework of its 2030 strategy, Positive Motion, Cepsa is promoting the development of an ecosystem focused on accelerating its decarbonization and that of its customers, through the production of green molecules, mainly renewable hydrogen -and its derivatives- and 2G biofuels, to become a benchmark in the energy transition.

Since 2022, Cepsa has been producing and marketing 2G biofuels to customers in the air, maritime and land transport sectors. The energy company manufactures this renewable diesel at its La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva), a facility that has, among other national and European certifications, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC EU), which certifies compliance with traceability criteria and the objectives established by European regulations for transport fuels. Likewise, to guarantee supply in the face of growing demand, Cepsa is building, together with Bio- Oils, the largest second-generation biofuels plant in southern Europe, with an investment of 1.2 billion euros. This facility, to be commissioned in 2026 in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), will have a flexible production capacity of 500,000 tons of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).