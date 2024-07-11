Zygo Shows Best-In-Class Optics Manufacturing Capabilities at Farnborough International Airshow

Zygo, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), will be exhibiting at this year’s Farnborough International Airshow 22-26 July on booth #41314 The company will be showcasing its unparalleled credentials as an optical component manufacturer with decades of experience working on an array of aerospace applications.

For many years, the Farnborough International Airshow has been the cornerstone of the British aviation industry, bringing the global aerospace and defense communities together to pioneer change, and as such it provides an ideal location for Zygo to demonstrate its market leading position as a globally respected optical component manufacture and assembly expert. Among many others, Zygo has worked with high profile programs including Voyager, Skylab, ISS Cupola Windows, the Space Shuttle Hatch Window, and the Hubble Telescope Corrector Lens.

Peter Kuschnir, European Sales Manager at Zygo says, “For 50+ years, Zygo has been the recognized global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced optical metrology systems and ultra- precise optical components and assemblies for mission critical applications. This makes us the ideal partner for aerospace and defense, space-based communications, and earth observation applications. Zygo was founded as a precision optical component manufacturer. Ever since, our optical components group has been the leader in this field through the use of innovative proprietary manufacturing technologies combined with the equivalent of thousands of years of in-house expertise. Also, Zygo is vertically integrated. We make best-in-class interferometric metrology tools relied on by customers across the world, and refine them to meet our own demand for ultra-precision accuracy measurements when making precision optical components and assemblies.”

Zygo is a one-stop-shop supplier of precision optical components for an array of aerospace and defense manufacturers across the world where precision is fundamental. The company combines best-in-class manufacturing processes with a pragmatic and transparent approach to customer partnerships, which ensures that throughout the development of a customer’s precision optical components, they can have absolute confidence that Zygo’s obsessive focus is always to achieve the demand for precise, cost-effective, timely, and reliable products.

Zygo's optical components group has a global reputation for manufacturing meter-class plano optics and extreme ultraviolet mirrors, and its capabilities include freeform lenses and mirrors, high aspect ratios and lightweighted components, and processing of advanced materials such as Silicon Carbide (SiC), Cleartran™, zinc selenide (ZnS), ULE® and sapphire.

Kuschnir continues, “At the Farnborough International Airshow, we will be displaying a 7-inch window on our booth. Zygo makes best-in-class windows for an array of demanding aerospace and defense applications. They are characterized by their exceptional reliability and strength, and are created in an ISO 9001: 2015 compliant facility using stringently controlled fabrication processes, ensuring that they function reliably in a variety of extreme environments. We can manufacture and verify high flexural strength windows in sizes up to and exceeding one meter in diameter, and are expert in high aspect ratio applications and complex geometries.”

