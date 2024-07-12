Thermally Conductive Structural Epoxy Meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications

Master Bond Supreme 11AOHTLP is a two component epoxy featuring thermal conductivity and electrical insulation.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

This system is specifically designed for bonding larger parts since it has a relatively long working life of 60-90 minutes (at room temperature for a 100-gram batch). This makes it uniquely suited for demanding situations where more time for fixturing is needed.

Supreme 11AOHTLP has reliable electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F. It also exhibits thermal conductivity of 3-5 BTU·in/(ft²·hr·°F) [0.5-0.7 W/m/K]. The system provides high bond strength properties with a lap shear strength of 3,200-3,400 psi, a tensile strength of 7,000-8,000 psi, a compressive strength of 20,000-22,000 psi and a T-peel strength of 15-20 pli. This toughened formulation is designed to withstand thermal cycling and offers a wide service temperature range from -112°F to +400°F (-80°C to 204°C).

Supreme 11AOHTLP cures at room temperature in 2-3 days, and faster with heat, in 2-3 hours at 200°F. To optimize properties, the recommended cure schedule is overnight at room temperature, followed by a post cure at 120-150°F for 3-4 hours. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, ceramics, glass, rubbers, and many plastics. This epoxy system has a convenient 1:1 mix ratio by weight, with the mixed material being a thixotropic paste. To eliminate the need for manual measuring and mixing, it can be packaged in double barrel cartridges for gun kits. It is also available in standard jars and cans, ranging in size from ½ pint to gallon containers.

