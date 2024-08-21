Posted in | News | Materials Science | Chemistry

Expanding the Utility of Aromatic Ketones Through a Versatile One-Pot Transformation

Reviewed by Lexie CornerAug 21 2024

Researchers at Waseda University have developed a novel one-pot method for converting aromatic ketones into esters, marking a significant advancement in materials science and pharmaceutical synthesis. This innovative approach, published in Chem, opens up new possibilities for utilizing aromatic ketones in various synthetic reactions.

Expanding the Utility of Aromatic Ketones Through a Versatile One-Pot Transformation

Streamlined One-Pot Conversion of Aromatic Ketones into Aromatic Esters. Researchers have created a simplified one-pot process that converts aromatic ketones into a range of adaptable aromatic esters. Image Credit: Professor Junichiro Yamaguchi from Waseda University.

Traditionally, aromatic ketones have been underutilized in cross-coupling reactions due to the difficulty of breaking their strong carbon-carbon (C–C) bonds. However, researchers have now developed a novel technique that overcomes this challenge by sequentially converting aromatic ketones into aromatic esters through a process that includes a retro-Claisen reaction. These esters can then react effectively with a wide range of nucleophiles, significantly broadening the applications of aromatic ketones in synthesizing valuable aromatic compounds using a one-pot method.

Related Stories

Aromatic ketones have long served as important intermediates in chemical synthesis, particularly in cross-coupling reactions, where they bond with other chemicals to create new compounds. For example, in deacylative cross-coupling, the acyl group is removed from the ketone, enabling the formation of a variety of useful compounds, such as those used in agrochemicals and other industries.

Despite their potential, the strong C–C bonds in aromatic ketones have limited their usefulness because these bonds are difficult to break, often requiring specific conditions or catalysts. Traditional approaches to overcoming this issue have involved complex and costly processes, including the use of directing groups and large amounts of transition metals, which increase the complexity and cost of the procedure, limiting the broader use of aromatic ketones in synthetic and industrial applications.

To address these challenges, a research team led by Professor Junichiro Yamaguchi from Waseda University's Faculty of Science and Engineering, School of Advanced Science and Engineering, has developed a novel one-pot method that optimizes the conversion of aromatic ketones into aromatic esters.

This new method ingeniously combines a Claisen reaction with a retro-Claisen reaction in a single step, greatly simplifying the synthesis process. In the Claisen reaction, two molecules combine to form a larger intermediate compound, which is then converted into the desired ester in the retro-Claisen reaction. By merging these steps into a one-pot process, the researchers have streamlined the synthesis, reduced reaction times, and eliminated the need for additional purification steps, making the process more efficient and practical for wider application.

This advancement enhances the versatility and utility of aromatic ketones, facilitating their use in pharmaceutical synthesis and materials science.

Dr. Junichiro Yamaguchi, Professor and Faculty, Department of Science and Engineering, School of Advanced Science and Engineering, Waseda University

The new reaction method is highly versatile, capable of functioning with a broad range of reactants, including amines, thiols, phenols, and alcohols. It allows for seven distinct types of chemical transformations, converting compounds into thioethers, aryl groups, hydrogen, α-aryls, methylphosphonyl groups, amines, and ethers. This versatility significantly enhances the utility of aromatic ketones across various industries, making the method valuable for a wide array of chemical processes.

Additionally, the catalyst system used in this reaction has shown remarkable stability and reusability, which makes the process scalable for industrial applications.

This reaction represents the first successful example of directly catalyzing aromatic ketones without the use of directing groups, setting the stage for future advancements in synthetic chemistry.

Dr. Junichiro Yamaguchi, Professor and Faculty, Department of Science and Engineering, School of Advanced Science and Engineering, Waseda University

This innovative strategy provides a more efficient, economical, and versatile approach to utilizing aromatic ketones, representing a significant advancement in synthetic chemistry. As this technique is further explored and refined, it has the potential to substantially impact synthetic chemistry and related fields.

Journal Reference:

Nakahara, H., et al. (2024) Versatile Deacylative Cross-coupling of Aromatic Ketones. Chem. doi.org/10.26434/chemrxiv-2024-hd62q

Source:

Waseda University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback