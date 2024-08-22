Advertise Your Business on a Handy Give-Away

Paul N. Gardner (GARDCO) USA– worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries offers a handy promotional tool that doubles as a business card.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

“ What better promotion could you have than a useful tool that not only advertises your business but fits in your wallet and also measures wet film thickness. Leave behind this handy give-away with your customers and your company will be top of mind every time it is used” says Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager for Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO).

Design your own custom coating thickness gauge with screen-printing or digital photographs. Make it your own with customization on one or both sides of the gauge. Add your company logo, contact information, slogan, photo and directions for use. Multiple languages, color matching, custom scales, full color proofs and quantity discounts are available. Don’t have artwork or an art department to design your gauge? No worries, it’s not a problem. Gardco offers design and layout services for any custom project!

Gauges are conveniently sized to fit in your wallet like a calling card (2-1/4" x 3-1/4" x .034") and are made of solid aluminum stock. This promotional give-away offers dual purpose with measurement scales in both mils and microns. It can also be used and kept as a record of the wet paint thickness taken or cleaned in solvents and reused.

These notched paint thickness gauges are used for coating thickness measurement or film thickness of paints, enamels, lacquers, adhesives and many other wet coatings that are sprayed, dipped or brushed on a smooth surface. They meet ASTM D4414 "Standard Practice for Measurement of Wet Film Thickness of Organic Coatings by Notched Gauges". When ordered with certification they comply with ANSI/NCSL Z540-1 as applicable and come in convenient packs of 10 with quantity discounts available.

Features:

Easy to order, Simple to use

Manufactured from sturdy, high quality aluminum

Dual purpose wft gage with measurement scales in both mils and microns 1-80 Mils 25 - 2032 Microns 25 – 2000 Microns (Rounded)



Complies with ANSI/NCSL Z540-1 as applicable when ordered with certification

Comes in packs of 10, quantity discounts available

Customization also offered for “S” and “Octagon” gauges.

Use this calling card sized coating thickness gauge as a functional and promotional giveaway. The wide range and high resolution of the film thickness measurement ensures the paint thickness gauge caters to all of the wet film measurements required by users. What better way to advertise your business and put your company information in front of customers on a regular basis? They will put it in their wallet like a business card to pull out when needed for measuring wet film thickness. Simply clean it off and it is ready to be used again. Put your company info where it belongs – with the customer!