ABB Leads in Emissions Monitoring with Industry-First Data Acquisition System Proficiency Test

ABB’s CEM-DAS is the first data acquisition and handling system to successfully pass the new international emissions monitoring standard test EN 17255

The technology provides industrial customers with accurate, reliable and consistent data, enhancing the performance of continuous emissions monitoring systems

The EN 17255 standard is expected to improve the quality of data acquisition and handling system reporting internationally

ABB’s CEM-DAS is the first data acquisition and handling system (DAHS) on the market to successfully pass testing in line with EN 17255, the first international standard for DAHS in emissions monitoring. With the successful completion of the tests, ABB becomes the first company to offer a complete package of continuous gas analysis and DAHS systems fully compliant with international standards.

DAHS are computer-based systems that collect and process information on air pollutants measured by continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS). The measurements are processed to produce reports demonstrating compliance with regulatory emissions limits.

The new standard allows plant operators across industries such as power, oil & gas, waste-to-energy, cement and chemicals to choose DAHS that have been assessed by an independent testing laboratory and certified by an independent certification body.

“ABB’s CEM-DAS is a key system for reporting emissions to authorities,” said Jean-René Roy, Global Business Line Manager, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The fact that CEM-DAS is now successfully tested according to the first international DAHS standard provides plant operators with the same confidence that they have in ABB’s certified continuous emission monitoring systems. At a time of increasing environmental awareness and tightening regulatory requirements, CEM-DAS is crucial for ensuring environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.”

Carried out over a period of six months, the tests were conducted by TÜV Rheinland Energy Environment, GmbH, an accredited laboratory that tests, inspects and certifies technical systems and facilities. The tests showed that CEM-DAS’s emissions reporting provided reproducible results regardless of vendor-specific data processing methods.

It is expected that the EN 17255 standard will improve the quality of data acquisition and handling system reporting globally by providing standardized protocols for data collection, validation and reporting. It will also help ensure consistency and accuracy across different systems and regions. This will enhance data integrity, facilitate regulatory compliance, and give plant operators confidence in the reliability of their emissions monitoring systems.

With 70,000 certified analyzers installed across major industries, ABB is a market leader in continuous emissions monitoring.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 105,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation