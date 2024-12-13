Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module

Hamamatsu Photonics is pleased to announce the launch of the C17212-011, a RoHS-compliant mid-infrared detector module equipped with a built-in preamplifier. This compact and user-friendly module is designed to operate at room temperature and offers enhanced performance for a variety of applications.

Image Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics

The C17212-011 features advanced back-illuminated InAsSb photodetectors specifically engineered to minimize temperature crosstalk. Users can customize the module with different sensors to achieve wavelength sensitivity in the 5 μm, 8 μm, or 10 μm bands, tailoring the device to meet specific application requirements.