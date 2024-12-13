Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Hamamatsu Photonics is pleased to announce the launch of the C17212-011, a RoHS-compliant mid-infrared detector module equipped with a built-in preamplifier. This compact and user-friendly module is designed to operate at room temperature and offers enhanced performance for a variety of applications.

Image Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics

The C17212-011 features advanced back-illuminated InAsSb photodetectors specifically engineered to minimize temperature crosstalk. Users can customize the module with different sensors to achieve wavelength sensitivity in the 5 μm, 8 μm, or 10 μm bands, tailoring the device to meet specific application requirements.

With a fast response rate of 10 MHz, the C17212-011 is particularly well-suited for high-speed gas analysis, FTIR spectrometry, and CO2 laser monitoring. Hamamatsu Photonics invites custom device requests to accommodate customer requirements.

Source:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hamamatsu Photonics Europe. (2024, December 13). Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module. AZoM. Retrieved on December 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64043.

  • MLA

    Hamamatsu Photonics Europe. "Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module". AZoM. 13 December 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64043>.

  • Chicago

    Hamamatsu Photonics Europe. "Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64043. (accessed December 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Hamamatsu Photonics Europe. 2024. Hamamatsu Photonics Introduces Versatile Mid-Infrared Detector Module. AZoM, viewed 13 December 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64043.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Hamamatsu Photonics Europe

See all content from Hamamatsu Photonics Europe

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback