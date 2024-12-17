Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Fuel Cell

Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Alkylenephosphonate Groups

A recent article in ACS Applied Polymer Materials explored polymer electrolyte membranes (PEMs) designed for next-generation polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs). The membranes are based on poly(4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonic acid) (sbPA), featuring phosphonic acid groups on side chains connected via a hydrophobic alkylene spacer. These PEMs were synthesized through monomer polymerization followed by deprotection of phosphonate esters.

3D Rendering of solid state long lasting battery energy concept. Green glowing lights with high tech tube on abstract background

Image Credit: kkssr/Shutterstock.com

Background

Fuel cells are a promising clean energy technology that generate electrical power through the electrochemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen. Water is the only byproduct, making them an environmentally friendly option. Polymer electrolyte membranes (PEMs) are a key component in polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs), where they act as the medium for ion conduction.

Nafion, a commonly used PEM made of perfluorosulfonic acid, has significant environmental concerns. Its high chemical stability prevents degradation, leading to long-term persistence in the environment and bioaccumulation. Furthermore, fuel cells using sulfonic acid-based PEMs require low operating temperatures (below 100 °C) and high humidity to maintain consistent performance, which increases system size and cost.

Polymers containing phosphonic acid groups offer an alternative due to their greater chemical stability and durability. They can operate effectively at higher temperatures and under low-humidity conditions. This study investigates sbPA membranes, which incorporate phosphonic acid groups on side chains, as a potential solution for next-generation PEMs.

Methods

p-(4-Bromobutyl)styrene, a precursor of diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonate, was synthesized using a halogen-lithium exchange reaction of p-bromostyrene, followed by nucleophilic substitution. The diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonate monomer was then synthesized via the Michaelis–Arbuzov reaction between a phosphite and an alkyl halide.

Related Stories

Poly(diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonate) (poly(4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonic acid diethyl ester) (sbPAdE) was synthesized via reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization of diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonate. Finally, sbPA was synthesized by reacting sbPAdE with bromotrimethylsilane, followed by a reaction with methanol to deprotect the ethyl groups from the phosphonate ester.

Synthesized poly(p-styrenephosphonic acid) (sPA) and commercial Selemion HSFN were used as the control samples. The synthesized monomers and polymers were identified using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, while gel permeation chromatography (GPC), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), and thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) were used for further characterization.

sbPA and sPA membranes were prepared via solution casting into a polypropylene container. The insolubility of these PEMs in water was determined through immersion tests at 60 °C for three hours. Their microscopic structures were analyzed using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and X-ray scattering. The proton conductivities of the PEMs were measured using alternating current (AC) impedance spectroscopy.

Results and Discussion

The sbPA membrane formed a phase-separated structure, with the hydrophobic regions comprising phenylene groups and alkylene spacers in the polymer side chains and the hydrophilic regions comprising phosphonic acid groups. The glass transition temperature (Tg) of sbPA was 172 °C, compared to 218 °C for sPA. This lower Tg for sbPA reflects higher segmental mobility due to the flexible alkylene spacers.

TGA measurements showed that sbPA exhibited minimal degradation below 180 °C, a temperature well above the working range of next-generation PEFCs (100–150 °C under low humidity). sbPA remained stable up to 400 °C without significant weight loss, indicating resistance to phosphonic acid elimination or decomposition of the polystyrene backbone.

Immersion tests revealed that the sPA membrane completely dissolved in water, whereas the sbPA membrane showed minimal dissolution. Despite a lower density of acid groups compared to sPA, the sbPA membrane demonstrated higher proton conductivities (σDCs), particularly at elevated temperatures and low humidity.

For example, at 120 °C and 20 % relative humidity, sbPA achieved a conductivity of 1.1 mS/cm, which was two orders of magnitude higher than that of the sPA membrane (0.027 mS/cm) and four times higher than the Selemion HSFN membrane (0.26 mS/cm).

The higher σDCs of the sbPA membrane were attributed to its distinct proton conduction mechanism. The flexible alkylene spacers allowed greater freedom of movement for the phosphonic acid groups, enabling protons to travel more efficiently between them, even under low-humidity conditions.

Conclusion

The researchers successfully synthesized a diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-The researchers successfully synthesized diethyl 4-(p-styryl)-1-butanephosphonate monomer, which was polymerized into the sbPA polymer featuring phosphonic acid groups on side chains connected via alkylene spacers. Deprotection of the alkyl groups on the phosphonic acid ester completed the synthesis.

The sbPA membrane remained stable, showing no dissolution after immersion in water at 60 °C for three hours. It also exhibited higher proton conductivities than the sPA membrane at 80 and 120 °C, particularly under low-humidity conditions. This improved conductivity was attributed to the efficient proton transport between phosphonic acid groups, facilitated by their direct connection to the polymer backbone through flexible alkylene spacers.

Future work will focus on evaluating the mechanical properties of sbPA membranes. The researchers also plan to blend sbPA with sulfonic acid ionomers to enhance conductivity by preventing dehydration condensation between phosphonic acid groups.

Journal Reference

Nakayama, T., et al. (2024). Polymer Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Directly Bonded Alkylenephosphonate Groups on the Side Chains. ACS Applied Polymer Materials. DOI: 10.1021/acsapm.4c02688, https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsapm.4c02688

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, December 17). Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Alkylenephosphonate Groups. AZoM. Retrieved on December 17, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64053.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Alkylenephosphonate Groups". AZoM. 17 December 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64053>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Alkylenephosphonate Groups". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64053. (accessed December 17, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Electrolyte Membranes of Polystyrene with Alkylenephosphonate Groups. AZoM, viewed 17 December 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64053.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback