AIMPLAS develops a demonstrator for the Digital Passport for plastic products

The passport will be mandatory for marketing products in the European Union, and companies should start implementing it in 2025. It offers consumers easy, transparent, and secure access to key information about the traceability, materials, recycling, and carbon footprint of the products they buy, as an example of transparency and sustainability in the plastics industry.

This demonstrator, designed as an interactive screen with code readers, has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of ITC Packaging and Famosa.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has developed an innovative digital totem that simulates the digital passport for plastic products, which will be mandatory for marketing products in the European Union. Companies should start implementing it from 2025 to adapt to its likely entry into force the following year, although the exact date is not yet known. This tool provides consumers with essential information about the traceability, materials, recycling, and carbon footprint of the products they purchase. Additionally, this solution developed by AIMPLAS officially demonstrates that plastic products comply with all European regulations.

As an example of what this digital passport will entail, the totem includes examples of supermarket ice cream packaging, reusable cosmetic packaging, a recycled plastic pencil holder and a toy house, which, in addition to being made with at least 90% recycled plastic, aims to educate about sustainable habits and respect for nature.

Packaging and toys are framed within the priorities defined by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre for the Sustainable Products Ecodesign Regulation.

The totem, designed as an interactive screen with code and label readers, allows users to visually and intuitively explore the information that these products could present in their future digital passports. It integrates detailed data about the product's life cycle, from its origin and manufacturing process to its material components and recycling options at the end of its useful life, as well as its impact on the carbon footprint. With this demonstrator, AIMPLAS aims to raise awareness among the industry and consumers about the importance of having verified and accessible information that promotes more responsible and circular consumption.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Digital Passport: Transparency, Security, and Sustainability

The digital product passport will offer consumers easier, more transparent, and secure access to key information about the products they buy. This will improve the shopping experience, promote sustainability, and strengthen consumer confidence in the authenticity and quality of the product.

The digital product passport will give consumers access to the complete history of a product, from its manufacture to its distribution and consumption. Through the digital product passport, consumers will be able to access detailed information about the product's characteristics (materials, manufacturing date, etc.), usage instructions, warranties, and recycling recommendations. This will allow for more informed and secure purchasing decisions. Additionally, digital product passports will facilitate tracking the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle, which may include its carbon footprint, resource use, and recycling practices. This will help consumers choose more sustainable products and companies demonstrate their commitment to the environment.

The products identified by the European Commission as key to being included in the Sustainable Products Ecodesign Regulation (which encompasses the digital passport) are eleven final products (textiles and footwear, furniture, tyres, bed mattresses, detergents, paints and varnishes, lubricants, cosmetics, toys, fishing gear, absorbent hygiene products), and seven intermediate products (iron and steel, basic chemicals, non-ferrous metal products other than aluminium, aluminium, plastic and polymers, pulp and paper, glass). Additionally, three horizontal requirements will be considered (durability, recyclability, recycled content).

The development of this demonstrator for the future digital product passport has been made possible thanks to the support of the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) with funds from the Generalitat Valenciana for the development of independent R&D activities by technology centres. It is framed within the Circular Economy Line promoted by AIMPLAS and represents a step towards transparency and sustainability in the plastics industry.

ITC Packaging and Famosa have collaborated in this development by providing relevant information from the technical sheets of the ice cream packaging and the toy. Both companies are working with AIMPLAS on the OASIS project, funded by IVACE+i within the aid program aimed at technology centres in the Valencian Community for non-economic R&D projects carried out in collaboration with companies for the 2024 fiscal year, funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union under the 2021-2027 Operational Program.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, we help companies apply circular economy criteria to their business model and turn the legislative changes that affect the plastics industry into opportunities to improve company efficiency, reduce environmental impact and increase economic profitability. To this end, we do research in areas such as recycling, biodegradable materials and products, and the use of biomass and CO 2 with the aim of developing innovative solutions that help solve current environmental challenges.

​​​​​​​