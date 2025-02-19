AIMPLAS Launches New Training Programs in Compounding and Advanced Materials for Industry

AIMPLAS launches new training programs focused on reinforced thermoplastics, compounding optimization, and conductive plastics.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has launched three new online courses, offered in streaming format, on compounding and advanced materials. This training, available on its Plastics Academy platform, is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals in the rapidly evolving world of polymer processing. Tailored for professionals in polymer formulation and manufacturing in sectors such as automotive, electronics, energy, and materials innovation, these programs will provide valuable insights and practical knowledge in three key areas: Reinforced Materials, Compounding Optimization, and Conductive Plastics.

Under the title Fundamentals of the Development and Production of Reinforced Thermoplastic Materials, the first of these courses will take place on March 4th and 5th, where the latest advancements in reinforced thermoplastics will be presented, with a focus on material properties and selection, processing techniques, and applications. This course covers long-fiber thermoplastics (LFT), short-fiber thermoplastics (SFT), and continuous fiber reinforcements, providing a comprehensive understanding of how to improve impact resistance and mechanical strength for various industries.

On March 11th, the webinar Enhancing Electrical Conductivity in Plastics: Materials, Methods, and Applications will take place. Attendees will explore the world of conductive plastic materials, including their development, processing, conductivity levels (characterization), and industrial applications. Gain insights into how to formulate and process conductive plastics for various high-tech uses.

Finally, on June 11th, a 90-minute webinar titled Maximizing the Efficiency of Your Compounding or Masterbatch Process will take place. This session will allow attendees to take their compounding processes to the next level, improving both quality and productivity by identifying key areas for improvement, detecting bottlenecks, setting quality limits, and training your team to recognize and respond effectively to process issues.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, we have a twofold mission: to provide added value to companies so they can create wealth and meet societal challenges to improve people’s quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability.

We also support the 17 SDGs of the UN Global Compact when carrying out our work and corporate social responsibility activities.

We are a non-profit research association and member of REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencia Region) offering enterprises in the plastics industry comprehensive and customized solutions, including development and innovation projects, training, competitive and strategic intelligence, and technological services such as analysis, testing and technical assistance.

​​​​​​​