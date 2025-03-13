AIMPLAS Launches its Most Comprehensive Year- Round Open Training Program to Date with Twelve Online Courses

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has expanded its open all year round online training offer in 2025 with a total of six new courses, bringing the total number of available programs to twelve. These courses, available on the Plastics Academy platform, offer nearly 400 hours of training and are available in English, with some offered in up to four languages (Spanish, French, and Portuguese).

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The online courses, available throughout the year, are delivered via a virtual classroom platform, allowing participants to start them at any time with the flexibility to connect from anywhere, at any time.

The course content has been developed by AIMPLAS’ professional technical team, who are available to assist with any queries.

In addition to the six existing courses—Extrusion Technologies for Flexible Semi-Finished Products, Training on Injection Moulding and Moulds, Compounding: The Art of Mixing, Reinforcing and Incorporating Additives in Plastics, Chemical Recycling of Plastic Materials, Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Materials, and Composite Materials and Applications for the Construction Industry—AIMPLAS has introduced six new courses:

FDA (USA) Legislation Applicable to Food Contact Plastics

The Importance of Additives in Plastics Recycling

Additive Manufacturing for the Medical Sector

Mastering Additives, Fillers and Fibres: The Base for the Best Plastic Product Performance

Analysis of Certificates and Development of Calibration Procedures

How to Optimize Flexo Printing

Content Developed by Experts Using Cutting-Edge Technology

The multimedia materials for these online courses include SCORM content, explanatory videos from instructors, and even an AI avatar for some courses. In AI-powered courses, learners can select their preferred language for training. All course content is developed by a team of expert instructors with up-to-date knowledge of the latest technologies and the most recent advancements, thanks to their participation in R&D projects.

As part of AIMPLAS’ core values, its experts maintain close contact with companies, providing consultancy, training, and technical services. This continuous interaction helps enrich their expertise, which they pass on to students in our courses.

Throughout this year, AIMPLAS will continue to increase the number of courses offered in this format, incorporating new topics to facilitate learning for professionals in the sector.