Vapourtec Unveils High Temperature Packed Bed Reactor

Specialist flow chemistry firm Vapourtec has recently launched their high temperature packed bed reactor which will open up 'exciting opportunities' for a host of new types of reaction.

The modular reactor will enhance the capabilities of Vapourtec's E-Series and R-Series flow chemistry systems and increases the temperature capabilities of packed bed reactors up to 250 °C.

From work ups of high value petroleum products to continuous flow hydrogenations and hydrations reactions over fixed bed and high temperature click chemistry, the scope for new breakthroughs is considerable.

The reactor, which features a pressure capability of up to 50 bar, is supplied with a 3.8 ml stainless steel reactor with an option for Hastelloy® C276 and, when integrated with Vapourtec's existing flow chemistry systems, can be accurately heated between ambient and 250 °C.

Users of the reactor will be able to pack it with appropriate catalysts, scavenger resins or stoichiometric reagents.

Dr Manuel Nuño of Vapourtec explained "This pioneering high temperature packed bed reactor increases the possibilities for novel chemistry routes as a result of its ability to substantially increase temperature capabilities.

"Complementing our well-established, standard R-Series and E-Series systems, the reactor represents a valuable step forward in realising the potential of flow chemistry for laboratories and chemists around the world," added Manuel.