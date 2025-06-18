Registration is Now Open for MeetingPack 2026, Which Will Take Place on 21–22 April in Valencia

MeetingPack is the leading event focused on barrier packaging for the agri-food sector. Organized by AIMPLAS and AINIA, it will take place on 21–22 April 2026 at the Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe in Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences. The event will bring together key players from across the food packaging value chain to explore the challenges and opportunities that sustainability presents to the sector.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

MeetingPack 2026 will feature a program structured around eight thematic blocks:

Innovative materials for sustainable packaging production I

Sustainability in flexible barrier packaging

Sustainability in rigid barrier packaging

Packaging strategies to meet 2030 objectives

Innovative materials for sustainable packaging production II

Packaging reuse

Recycling processes

Packaging trends and consumer and retail needs

The previous edition welcomed nearly 300 professionals from 11 different countries, including packaging manufacturers, food companies, distributors, technology centers, and institutional representatives. In addition to attending the presentation sessions, participants will also be able to visit the exhibition area, enjoy dedicated networking spaces, and explore the sponsors’ stands. All of this makes MeetingPack once again a space for generating synergies and discovering collaboration opportunities for businesses.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Sponsorship and Presentation Call Now Open

In its 2024 edition, 18 companies from across the value chain participated as event sponsors. For the upcoming edition, companies interested in sponsoring can choose from various sponsorship categories and packages, benefiting from the visibility provided by an internationally recognized event held in such a prestigious venue as Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences. Sponsors will also have the opportunity to actively participate through presentations, moderating program sessions or presenting awards. Depending on the selected sponsorship category, companies will also be able to book an exhibition space in the event's main hall, with booth locations allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Companies wishing to sponsor or submit a presentation proposal for MeetingPack 2026 should contact the event organisers at [email protected] by 30 September. Enplater, Grupalia, and Faerch have already confirmed their support as sponsors.