Edinburgh Instruments Launches the FS5 v2 Spectrofluorometer: A New Era in Photoluminescence Spectroscopy

Edinburgh Instruments, a pioneer in advanced photoluminescence instrumentation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product innovation, the FS5 v2 Spectrofluorometer. Building on the success of the first model the FS5, the FS5 v2 sets a new standard in the of fluorescence spectroscopy with its enhanced sensitivity, expanded capabilities, and compact user-friendly design.

Image Credit: Edinburgh Instruments

The FS5 v2 is a compact, high-performance benchtop system designed for the comprehensive characterisation of a wide range of samples, including liquid solutions, solids, powders, and thin films. Its quick-exchange sample holders and advanced automation capabilities making it adaptable to a variety of industry and research needs.

Key features of the FS5 v2 include:

Unmatched Sensitivity: The FS5 v2 boasts an impressive signal-to-noise ratio of 12000:1, enabling the detection of even the weakest signals.

Widest Spectral Coverage: With an extended NIR detection range out to 2.05 μm, the FS5 v2 opens new possibilities for studying a broader range of samples.

Advanced Automation: The newest iteration of ‘Fluoracle’ software – offers full control of the instrument, from data acquisition to advanced analysis, making experiments more efficient than ever before.

Simplify Your Workflow: the FS5 v2 delivers both absorption and fluorescence spectra, eliminating the need for multiple instruments.

Comprehensive Capabilities: The FS5 v2 supports a wide range of applications, including steady-state fluorescence, quantum yield, phosphorescence, time-resolved measurements, and much more.

Image Credit: Edinburgh Instruments

"We are thrilled to introduce the FS5 v2 to the research community and industry alike," said Roger Fenske CEO at Edinburgh Instruments. "This new model represents a significant leap forward in photoluminescence spectroscopy, offering customers the sensitivity, flexibility, and ease of use they need to push the boundaries of their work."

The FS5 v2 is the culmination of years of expertise in the field of fluorescence. With its enhanced performance, expanded capabilities, and user-friendly aesthetic design, the FS5 v2 is poised to become an indispensable tool for researchers and lab workers across a wide range of disciplines.

All New FS5 v2 from Edinburgh Instruments Play

About Edinburgh Instruments

Edinburgh Instruments is a UK business with its global headquarters in Livingston, Scotland. The first official commercial spin-off from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Instruments, is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art spectroscopic instrumentation that has been operating for over 50 years. A worldwide reputation for quality and innovation has been established during this time. Edinburgh Instruments primarily designs and manufactures bespoke spectroscopic systems for various spectroscopy markets, including Photoluminescence, Raman, UV-Vis and Transient Absorption. In 2013, Edinburgh Instruments was acquired by Techcomp Europe Ltd, a group of European companies involved in manufacturing and distributing analytical systems, life science equipment and laboratory instruments with operations dating back to 1920.