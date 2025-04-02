AIMPLAS Generated an Economic Return of 83.6 Million Euros for R&D&I Activities in 2024 and Grew by 13%

In an increasingly demanding business environment marked by the need to adapt to sustainability and competitiveness challenges, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, closed 2024 by consolidating its role as an innovation driver for more than 3,500 companies. Beyond its economic growth, with revenues of 24.1 million euros (13% more than in 2023), AIMPLAS’ greatest value lies in its ability to generate a direct impact on the business sector, especially among SMEs.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

As reported to the Governing Board at a meeting held yesterday at its facilities, AIMPLAS worked on 299 R&D&I projects over the past year, 97 of which were international, involving 652 companies—173 from the Valencian Community and 486 SMEs. Thanks to these initiatives, companies achieved a return of 83.6 million euros, demonstrating that applied innovation is key to their development. Furthermore, the institute provided 7,630 technological services to 998 companies, delivered 218 training activities to over 3,300 professionals, and strengthened its network to reach 860 associated companies.

"At AIMPLAS, we are very clear that our main goal is to support companies in their innovation processes and help them become more competitive," said its president, José Luis Yusá. "The 2024 figures show that more and more companies trust us to advance in sustainability, the development of new materials, and more efficient processes. The collaboration with more than 3,500 companies in all our activities and the economic return obtained in R&D&I projects are the best proof that innovation is a profitable and transformative investment for our productive sector."

Additionally, the technological centre has expanded its workforce to 260 employees, 55% of whom are women, with an average age of 37 years.

Transition Towards a Circular Economy

The Technological Institute of Plastics has continued increasing its activities dedicated to the circular economy, presenting more than 300 R&D&I projects in 2024, conducting over 1,100 technological services, and organizing 60 training activities and conferences for companies aligned with this theme.

Moreover, it obtained accreditation from the European PET Tray Platform (TCEP PETCORE) to assist companies in obtaining PETCORE certification, a key recognition in sustainability. This platform provides technical and strategic support to the thermoformed PET tray industry, evaluating innovative technologies and conducting independent and confidential technical analyses of their impact on PET recycling processes across Europe. "Thanks to a panel of experts in design, production, and recycling, the platform works to improve the recyclability of these products and promote sustainable practices throughout the value chain," explained AIMPLAS director José Antonio Costa.

Furthermore, last year, the Technological Institute took another step in its commitment to sustainability and business innovation by launching its new Building 5, a space designed to meet the growing demand for services related to the sustainability of plastic materials, as well as AIMPLAS' sustainable growth. This new facility, built under environmental criteria and in the process of obtaining Breeam certification, houses laboratories and pilot plants dedicated to polymer synthesis, additive manufacturing, robotics, and mechanochemistry. With this addition, the technological centre now has over 12,000 square meters of facilities in the Valencia Technology Park (Paterna).

Along the same lines, in 2024, the centre achieved carbon neutrality after obtaining the CALCULO-REDUZCO-COMPENSO seal by reducing its CO 2 emissions by 74% compared to 2023 and fully offsetting them, reaching climate neutrality. This commitment is reinforced by long-term compensation projects and the goal of obtaining ISO 50001 Energy Management certification in 2025.

Commitment to the Industry of the Future: Lofith Composites

Another milestone in 2024 was the launch of LOFITH COMPOSITES, a new technology-based company created by AIMPLAS and REDIT Ventures, specializing in long-fiber thermoplastic composites for demanding sectors such as automotive, aeronautics, and railways. This spin-off focuses on producing advanced materials that offer greater strength, recyclability, and adaptability to different manufacturing processes, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional thermoset composites.

Support from IVACE+i

Additionally, thanks to funding from the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) with resources from the Generalitat Valenciana, AIMPLAS strengthened its role in 2024 as a reference in R&D&I for the plastics sector, advancing in key areas such as recycling, sustainable chemistry, circular economy, mobility, agriculture, and packaging. Highlights include developments in high-quality recycled materials, biopolymers, sustainable flame-retardant solutions, CO 2 capture processes, and emission reduction technologies.

The centre has also promoted eco-design, new SCRAPs, and digital product passports, while strengthening its Plastics Living Lab with projects in sustainable plasticulture and products made from waste, consolidating its commitment to sustainability, business competitiveness, and technology transfer.

Innovation in Training and Knowledge Transfer

Training is another area where AIMPLAS has continued to impact companies. In 2024, it revamped its Plastics Academy platform, incorporating on-demand courses developed with artificial intelligence tools. This innovation has enabled the provision of accessible content in multiple languages (Spanish, English, French, and Portuguese), delivered by avatars that facilitate learning and personalized training.

Furthermore, the creation of the AIMPLAS-UV Chair, in collaboration with the University of Valencia, represents another step toward bringing research and innovation closer to companies, fostering knowledge transfer, and promoting the training of new talent with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

A Real Impact on Companies

Ultimately, throughout 2024, AIMPLAS reinforced its role as a strategic partner for companies, supporting their transformation towards more sustainable, digitalized, and competitive models. The institute’s activities have gone far beyond its own figures: they have created tangible value for SMEs, large companies, and traditional sectors, helping to secure their future in an increasingly challenging environment.

"Our commitment is not only to grow as a technological centre but to contribute to companies growing with us, finding real solutions to their challenges, and advancing toward sustainability and innovation. The 2024 data show that we are on the right track and that together—centres, companies, and administrations—we can transform the industry from the ground up," concluded José Antonio Costa.