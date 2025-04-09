Posted in | News | Chemistry | Electronics

Innovative Thinking from Vapourtec with eBPR

Vapourtec’s pioneering eBPR is an innovative, self-contained, electronically adjustable back pressure regulator that does not require any external reference gas pressure.

Back pressure regulators (BPR) have, until now, been fixed and manually or electronically adjustable through the external control of gas pressure.

Vapourtec MD Duncan Guthrie explained: “A BPR is a critical part of any flow chemistry system. It regulates the pressure at the inlet by opening up as necessary to precisely maintain the desired upstream pressure which is usually the reactor pressure.

“Additionally, the BPR has applications in most chemical processes for providing pressure relief for liquid, gas or mixed fluids.

“The wetted flow path of the Vapourtec eBPR has only Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA) fluoropolymers contact surfaces,” he added.

The stats are impressive with Vapourtec’s eBPR delivering precise control of back pressure in the range 0.5 to 20 bar (g) over a flowrate range of 0.05 ml/min to 30 ml/min. It works with fluid temperatures up to 100 °C.

The eBPR is available with or without an integrated user interface with both options having the choice of remotely setting back pressure by serial commands using RS232 protocols.

Duncan concluded: “The eBPR is a game changer when it comes to back pressure regulation offering flexibility, precise control and increased scope for novel chemistry.”

