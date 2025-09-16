Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Innovative eBPR-GL Launched by Vapourtec

Vapourtec has introduced a new variant of its self-contained, electronically adjustable back pressure regulator (eBPR), specifically optimized for applications involving gases and gas-liquid mixtures.

Image Credit: VAPOURTEC Ltd

The eBPR-GL uses composite materials and delivers precise control of back pressure in the range 0.1 10 bar (gauge) over a flowrate range of 0.01 ml/min to 20 ml/min. It works with fluid temperatures up to 100 °C.

Handling gases and gas-liquid mixtures through a BPR can be challenging. With most BPRs the leakage rate of gases through the BPR is many times higher than for liquids, leading to variations in pressure, particularly noticeable at lower flow rates. Additionally, the internal volume of most BPRs is significant and consequently gas-liquid partitions can be lost when pockets of gas accumulate.

Vapourtec managing director Duncan Guthrie explained: "We have addressed these challenges with the eBPR-GL representing a big step forward when it comes to back pressure regulation in gas-liquid systems and for applications where gas partitioning is required."

"The wetted flow path of the Vapourtec eBPR-GL has only Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and Perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA) fluoropolymer contact surfaces with perfluoroelastomer seals," he added.

The eBPR is available with or without an integrated user interface. Both options allow remote setting of back pressure by serial commands using RS-232 protocols.

