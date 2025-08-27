Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec

Vapourtec’s Peptide-Builder, a fully automated, high-throughput benchtop peptide synthesizer, has been designed to redefine solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Compact, efficient and intuitive, it brings a new level of simplicity and performance to peptide synthesis.

At its core is Vapourtec’s Variable Bed Flow Reactor (VBFR) technology, which dramatically improves cycle efficiency while reducing solvent and reagent use. The result is high-purity, high-yield peptides synthesized with lower running costs and minimal waste.

Developed with direct input from peptide chemists, the Peptide-Builder is the most compact high-throughput system available, delivering more peptides per square meter of lab space than any other system. It supports flexible scales from 0.05 to 1 mmol and works with commonly used resins.

Operating in a sequential mode, the system can synthesize a GLP-1 analogue in under four hours and up to sixteen analogues unattended over a weekend. Its intuitive software developed with major pharma partner allows users to enter a sequence, press “start” and walk away.

The system uses less than three equivalents of amino acid and is capable of synthesizing linear and branched peptides, supported with automated side-chain addition.

Each synthesis concludes with a detailed report, providing valuable insight into aggregation events and Fmoc deprotection, essential for troubleshooting challenging syntheses.

Dr Manuel Nuño explained: “VBFR technology is a true game-changer, boosting efficiency, streamlining workflows, providing unique in-process data and reducing space requirements without compromising performance.”