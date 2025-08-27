Posted in | News | New Product

Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Vapourtec’s Peptide-Builder, a fully automated, high-throughput benchtop peptide synthesizer, has been designed to redefine solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Compact, efficient and intuitive, it brings a new level of simplicity and performance to peptide synthesis.

At its core is Vapourtec’s Variable Bed Flow Reactor (VBFR) technology, which dramatically improves cycle efficiency while reducing solvent and reagent use. The result is high-purity, high-yield peptides synthesized with lower running costs and minimal waste.

Developed with direct input from peptide chemists, the Peptide-Builder is the most compact high-throughput system available, delivering more peptides per square meter of lab space than any other system. It supports flexible scales from 0.05 to 1 mmol and works with commonly used resins.

Operating in a sequential mode, the system can synthesize a GLP-1 analogue in under four hours and up to sixteen analogues unattended over a weekend. Its intuitive software developed with major pharma partner allows users to enter a sequence, press “start” and walk away.

The system uses less than three equivalents of amino acid and is capable of synthesizing linear and branched peptides, supported with automated side-chain addition.

Each synthesis concludes with a detailed report, providing valuable insight into aggregation events and Fmoc deprotection, essential for troubleshooting challenging syntheses.

Dr Manuel Nuño explained: “VBFR technology is a true game-changer, boosting efficiency, streamlining workflows, providing unique in-process data and reducing space requirements without compromising performance.”

Source:

VAPOURTEC Ltd

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    VAPOURTEC Ltd. (2025, August 27). Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec. AZoM. Retrieved on August 28, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64843.

  • MLA

    VAPOURTEC Ltd. "Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec". AZoM. 28 August 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64843>.

  • Chicago

    VAPOURTEC Ltd. "Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64843. (accessed August 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    VAPOURTEC Ltd. 2025. Redefining Peptide Synthesis with Vapourtec. AZoM, viewed 28 August 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64843.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from VAPOURTEC Ltd

See all content from VAPOURTEC Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback