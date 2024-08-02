Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

DÜRR NDT Launches New Series of Portable Digital X-Ray Detectors

With the new D-DR series of robust flat panel detectors for industrial radiography, DÜRR NDT aims to continue to offer the best possible DR technology. This new product line has a uniform and functional design and covers a wide range of RT applications.

Image Credit: DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

The basic spatial resolution (SRb) is at the highest possible: 80 µm for the small and medium detectors and 100 µm for the bendable and large detectors. Due to weights ranging from 2 to 6 kg, the detectors are among the lightest in their class and are easy to handle.

Further advantages of the D-DR series are long battery runtime, hot-swap functionality and IP 67 protection class. In addition to wireless operation, all detectors can also be operated by wired data transmission and power supply.

The D-DR 1025B detector has an innovative bending mechanism and due to its high resolution is perfectly suited for testing circumferential weld seams in accordance with DIN EN ISO 17636-2 (Class B).

Thanks to the integrated shielding, the detectors are suitable for X-ray sources up to 450 kV and depending on the model, for gamma sources, with a maximum frame time of 180 seconds.

Like all digital X-ray systems from DÜRR NDT, the D-DR detectors are used with our proven D-Tect X inspection software. Special functions such as multi-gain calibration ensure the highest possible image quality. Powerful and intelligent tools, such as one-click wall thickness analysis and image optimization filters, make image evaluation simple and efficient.

Source:

DÜRR NDT

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. (2024, August 05). DÜRR NDT Launches New Series of Portable Digital X-Ray Detectors. AZoM. Retrieved on August 05, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63465.

  • MLA

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. "DÜRR NDT Launches New Series of Portable Digital X-Ray Detectors". AZoM. 05 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63465>.

  • Chicago

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. "DÜRR NDT Launches New Series of Portable Digital X-Ray Detectors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63465. (accessed August 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. 2024. DÜRR NDT Launches New Series of Portable Digital X-Ray Detectors. AZoM, viewed 05 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63465.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

See all content from DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback