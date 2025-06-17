EUV Tech Debuts Enhanced FALCON Photoresist Flood Exposure Tool

EUV Tech (EUVT), a global leader in designing and manufacturing at-wavelength EUV metrology equipment, is excited to announce the release of the FALCON Photoresist Flood Exposure Tool.

As our next-generation EUV resist characterization and diagnostics tool, FALCON allows photoresist manufacturers to rapidly and accurately test EUV resist sensitivity, as well as providing patterning materials developers critical insights into exposure mechanisms.

Image Credit: EUV Tech

Built upon EUV Tech's proven resist tool technology, FALCON is a fully automated tool that supports high-throughput contrast curves on EUV-patterning materials and radiation chemistry diagnostics by integrating a wide variety of optional add-on analysis and processing modules.

Enhancing FALCON's platform is an array of in-situ analysis and process modules, including Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy, Atomic Mass Spectrometry, Total Electron Yield (TEY), Photo-Electron Spectroscopy (PES), environmental and vacuum bake module with additional diagnostics, and a scanner-environment exposure module.

Key to FALCON's effectiveness is its highly uniform exposure spot size of 6 mm, supporting high-sensitivity chemical analysis and over 1,000 exposures for a 300 mm wafer in a single recipe run. Built-in data visualization tools make it possible to analyze this rich data. Combining uniformity, high configurability, and deep data collection and analysis makes FALCON a highly efficient, cost-effective tool for advanced photoresist development.