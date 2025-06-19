Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

Lithium Salt as a Game Changer for Enhanced Sodium-Ion Battery Performance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJun 20 2025

Professor Ji-Sang Yu and Professor Hyun-seung Kim of the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI) and Kangwon National University in South Korea recently published a study in Nano-Micro Letters. The study explored a new approach to addressing these issues by adding lithium salt (LiPF6) to the electrolyte.

LiPF6 integration into sodium-ion battery electrolytes strengthens solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) film and stabilizes O3 electrode surfaces, enhancing cycleability with 92.7 % at 400 cycles. Li-based SEI exhibits reduced solubility, effectively suppressing sodium-ion and electron leakage, and mitigating electrolyte decomposition on hard carbon electrode. The formation of Li-ion pillars on O3-type electrode surfaces significantly reduces oxygen release and electrolyte degradation, resulting in improved capacity retention. Image Credit: Jooeun Byun, Joon Ha Chang, Chihyun Hwang, Chae Rim Lee, Miseung Kim, Jun Ho Song, Boseong Heo, Sunghun Choi, Jong Hyeok Han, Hee-Jae Jeon, Beom Tak Na, Youngjin Kim, Ji-Sang Yu, Hyun-seung Kim.

Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) are being explored as a potential alternative to lithium-ion batteries. This is due to the wide availability of sodium and the ability of SIBs to store large amounts of energy at a lower cost.

However, their commercialization faces challenges. These include low cycle stability and significant capacity loss, mainly caused by a weak solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) and interface degradation.

Why Lithium Salt Matters

Improved SEI Formation:

Related Stories

Adding LiPF6 to the electrolyte helps form a SEI layer on the hard carbon anode. This SEI is more stable and less soluble than the sodium-based SEI. It reduces sodium-ion and electron leakage and slows down electrolyte decomposition.

Surface Stabilization of O3-Type Cathode:

LiPF6 also leads to slight surface doping of the O3-type cathode. This introduces lithium ions that act as structural pillars. These pillars help reduce oxygen release and electrolyte breakdown, improving capacity retention and cycle stability.

Innovative Design and Mechanisms

Modified Solvation Structure:

LiPFchanges how ions are surrounded by solvent molecules in the electrolyte. It creates a more easily reduced lithium-solvated cluster compared to a sodium-solvated one. This helps form a stable, protective SEI layer on the hard carbon anode.

Formation of Li-ion Pillars:

The small amount of lithium ions introduced into the O3-type cathode acts like pillars. These pillars support the cathode’s layered structure, reducing structural collapse and gas release during charge/discharge cycles.

Results and Discussion

Improved Cycle Performance:

Adding LiPF6 led to improved cycling stability. The batteries retained 92.7 % of their capacity after 400 cycles, higher than the typical 80 % retention in similar sodium-ion batteries.

Reduced Gas Evolution:

Measurements using differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS) showed less CO2 released from the cathode surface. This indicates reduced oxygen loss and less electrolyte degradation.

Enhanced Interfacial Stability:

Post-experiment analysis using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HR-TEM) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) showed a stable SEI on the hard carbon anode and a preserved structure in the O3-type cathode.

Future Outlook

Scalability and Practical Applications:

The use of LiPF6 in the electrolyte can be scaled for larger production. These findings could support the development of more cost-effective and efficient sodium-ion batteries for real-world use.

Future Research:

Future studies may explore other additives or changes to the electrolyte to improve battery performance and stability. Advanced characterization techniques could help reveal more details about how interfaces behave during operation.

Conclusion

This study shows a new way to improve sodium-ion batteries by adding lithium salt to the electrolyte. A stronger SEI layer and a more stable cathode structure lead to better performance and longer cycle life.

These results support the development of affordable, high-performance sodium-ion batteries, which could contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

Journal Reference:

Byun, J., et al. (2025) Transformative Effect of Li Salt for Proactively Mitigating Interfacial Side Reactions in Sodium-Ion Batteries. Nano-Micro Letters. doi.org/10.1007/s40820-025-01742-z.

Source:

Shanghai Jiao Tong University Journal Center

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback