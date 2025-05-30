The Plastics Industry Discusses Regulatory Challenges in Valencia at OKPLAST Seminar

Nearly 150 professionals from the plastics sector gathered in Valencia over two days for the fifth edition of OKPLAST, the International Seminar on Plastics Legislation organised by AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre. The event featured contributions from 25 national and international experts who provided an in-depth analysis of the current and future regulatory landscape that will shape the industry's direction.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

During the first day of the event, under the section focused on international legislative developments and trends, Juan Ruiz, from Plastics Europe, warned of the critical situation facing plastic production in Europe: ageing infrastructure, rising energy costs, and loss of competitiveness compared to other global regions. Ruiz pointed the importance of the Global Plastics Treaty as a key tool for establishing common standards to enhance circularity and competitiveness in the sector.

Yael Roldán, representing EsPlásticos, highlighted their role in identifying regulatory threats and opportunities, supporting the transition towards a circular industry, and voicing the sector’s position to regulatory bodies. Roldán emphasised the presentation last February of the Spanish Plastics Industry Strategy, the result of four years of collaboration with the Ministry of Industry.

From AIMPLAS, Ángela Martín reviewed the main European and national regulations impacting the sector, such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, the Single-Use Plastics Directive, the Ecodesign Regulation, and the upcoming Greenwashing Directive. Paloma García (UNE) focused her presentation on new corporate sustainability requirements and ESG reporting, while Óscar Hernández (ANARPLA) and Almudena Bouza (TÜV Rheinland) explored the criteria for end-of-waste status for thermoplastics.

In the section dedicated to the restriction of substances and REACH, Ángela Sánchez (REACH-CLP Portal) outlined the new REACH requirements for polymeric microparticles. María Lorenzo (AIMPLAS) discussed the impact of restrictions on PFAS, whose presence in food packaging will be banned from 2026. Javier Arizmendi, from ZERYA, addressed the presence of PFAS in plant protection products, their effects, and alternative options. Lastly, Cristina Furió (AIMPLAS) covered microplastics and pellet regulation, noting that from 2029, the use of microplastics in products such as encapsulated fragrances will be prohibited.

To conclude the first day, in the session on ecodesign and new measures against greenwashing, José María Fernández (IHOBE) presented findings from a European study showing that 53% of environmental claims are misleading. Carmen Redondo (HISPACOOP) stressed that, from 2026, greenwashing legislation will be tightened, with penalties of up to €100,000 for unsubstantiated claims. Regarding ecodesign, Sandra Ramos (AIMPLAS) and Timoteo de la Fuente (Ministry of Industry and Tourism) discussed the Digital Product Passport, which will become mandatory from 2025 for all products marketed in the EU.

Day Two: Packaging and Plastics in Contact with Food

On the second day, held yesterday, the session on packaging and packaging waste opened with Ángela Osma from ANAIP, who highlighted the ambitious waste reduction targets set out in the new European Packaging Regulation, alongside the essential requirements all packaging must meet. Osma emphasised the forthcoming labelling harmonisation and pointed to the ban from 2029 or 2030 on products such as EPS and XPS tableware, protective film for luggage, EPS packaging chips, and plastic rings.

From a legal perspective, María José Rovira (Ceca Magán Abogados) explained how the traditional distinctions between European directives and regulations are becoming blurred. In Spain, implementation will involve a Royal Decree, currently in public consultation. Mar Guardiola (Andersen) addressed recent developments regarding the tax on non-reusable plastic packaging, highlighting that despite formal complaints lodged in Brussels, the administrative and technical issues faced by businesses remain unresolved. Guardiola criticised the design of the tax, its administrative burden, and questioned whether it is achieving its environmental purpose.

Esther Colino (Procircular) urged packaging manufacturers to anticipate the industry’s paradigm shift, as they may soon bear direct responsibility for the management of packaging waste. Regarding labelling, she expressed optimism about the benefits of harmonization, particularly for exporters. On environmental claims, Colino pointed out that legislation will require any sustainability-related statement to refer to characteristics exceeding minimum legal requirements, and to clearly specify which part of the packaging is being referenced.

To conclude the seminar, the final session focused on plastic materials in contact with food. Alessa Lübke (CFREP) addressed the quality assurance requirements outlined in Article 6 of Regulation (EU) 2022/1616, relevant to collection, sorting, and pre-treatment processes for producing recycled plastics suitable for food contact. Henrik Jungclas (Food Chain ID) presented the FDA’s framework for the use of recycled plastics in food contact materials, while Koen Weel (Coca-Cola) discussed the use of new technologies regarding food contact recycled plastic and the methodology followed assesby EFSA to assess food safety of these novel technologies.

From the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), Álvaro Rol explained the recent amendments to Regulation 10/2011 and current legislation on materials in contact with food, including the ban on Bisphenol A. Finally, Andrés Venturini (LATU) provided a Latin American perspective, outlining the current regulatory framework for food contact materials within MERCOSUR.

With sponsorship from UNE, Andersen, Plastics Europe, and TÜV Rheinland, this fifth edition of OKPLAST has cemented its position as the leading platform for industry, regulatory authorities and experts to debate how to address legislative challenges and advance towards a truly circular and sustainable plastics economy.