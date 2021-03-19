HORIBA Launches New Website Resource Centre Dedicated to Supporting Academia

Image Credit: fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock.com

HORIBA UK Limited announces that it has reinforced its provision to Academia by launching a new dedicated resource center on its website. This is part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to fully support scientists and engineers involved in academic research and innovation.

HORIBA has many long and well-established collaborations with the academic community. Through its memberships and partnerships with universities and renowned institutes and its participation in numerous projects, HORIBA supports ground-breaking scientific research and innovation that drives change for society.

Related Stories Why TERS is Beneficial for Nanotoxicological Studies

The new resource center has been designed for the entire academic community, whether they are at the beginning of their academic journey or looking to further expand their knowledge on the latest technological advancements, tools, and techniques.

Regardless of their level, visitors can access and download an abundance of information, ranging from application notes and training videos to case studies and interactive tools that can assist and enhance academic work. In the “Educational Hub” a plethora of materials, including e-books, newsletters, and webinars, can help university students to further familiarise themselves with many measurement and analytical techniques. These are used in a huge variety of applications, ranging from microplastics analysis and research at the cellular level up to astronomic investigations of the Universe!

From life sciences and physical science to engineering, earth science, and medical science, HORIBA’s expertise in precision measurement and scientific analysis can support cutting-edge academic work in the fields of automotive development, industrial process measurement and control, environmental monitoring, advanced materials, and healthcare. The new resource center offers support in all of these areas and can be found here.