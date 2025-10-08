Hydrogen Safe, the training specialist supporting the transition to clean energy, and HORIBA UK, the expert in the development and manufacturing of scientific equipment and measuring tools, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen UK intelligence in hydrogen fuel cell research.

Image Credit: HORIBA Scientific UK

Using industry-leading insight, the companies have developed a bespoke training course, Fuel Cell Testing: HORIBA’s Safe Design Approach.

Providing delegates with both theoretical and practical insight, the course will cover the following modules: Fuel cells and the HORIBA C05-LT, the importance of accurate fuel cell testing, C05-LT Operational features, set-up and utilisation, Hydrogen safety and HORIBA C05-LT inherently safe design and use.

Those accessing the training with gain the confidence they need to work safely with and around hydrogen, while also seeing in practice how the C05-LT revolutionary next-generation fuel cell test station, which has been specifically designed for researchers and engineers, can be used safely in polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell research.

Head of Sales, Energy and Environment at HORIBA, Ana Anyaeji comments: “This exclusive training sets a real precedence within our market. The partnership with hydrogen specialists allows us to combine our expertise, giving delegates the confidence to see in practice how this equipment, which facilitates research into fuel cells, can be used safely.

“It is our ambition to develop collaborations between industry and academics, using years of global expertise to support the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“We see the launch of this training as a further step to advance UK intelligence in fuel cell research, an absolute necessity as we transition to clean energy and develop future innovations across sectors.”

Director of Partnerships for Hydrogen Safe, Elizabeth Simon comments: “Once again, through the strategic collaborations that we are forging, we are bringing exclusive training opportunities that lead with industry expertise to those that have a genuine interest in clean energy and the green economy.

“Working with academics and industry experts, we know that our partnership with HORIBA delivers a programme of training that is simply not available elsewhere.

“In addition to the theoretical content we share on hydrogen safety, delegates can learn more about the C05-LT and see in practice how it can be used safely for fuel cell research and innovation.

“This training is a further opportunity for us to facilitate the research that will position the UK as a global benchmark for best practice, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

As a result of this partnership, for the first time, academics, researchers and industry specialists can access the combined expertise of two companies that together have an ambition to use their position as thought leaders to facilitate the development of research into fuel cells with a focus on safety and compliance.

For those that may be interested in booking onto the training course, which will be delivered either virtually in-person, or in person depending on the size of the cohort, please send your details to: [email protected].