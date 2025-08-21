Jenike & Johanson's Canadian Office Marks 50 Years of Innovation in Bulk Solids Handling

Jenike & Johanson Ltd in Canada, part of the global Jenike & Johanson organization, proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary with an open house event that brought together clients, partners, and employees.

The celebration at the Canadian office had a great turnout with Canadian founders David Goodwill and Harvey Griggs. Image Credit: Jenike & Johanson

The milestone was marked with lab tours, technical talks, and a celebratory reception, highlighting half a century of innovation, collaboration, and industry leadership. Guests were able to see firsthand how Jenike & Johanson's expertise has advanced material handling solutions across mining, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, energy, and beyond.

I am pleased to share that our 50th anniversary celebration was a great success. It was a memorable day, made even more meaningful by the moving speeches and kind words from John Carson and Jim Prescott, as well as from our Canadian founders, David Goodwill and Harvey Griggs. Fifty years is quite a milestone, and I can say with pride that by building on the vision of the great people who came before us, our bright and enthusiastic team will carry us forward for another 50 years and beyond. Andrew Jenike would be proud of who we are today and share our excitement for the future. Tracy Holmes, President of Jenike & Johanson Ltd

Since opening its doors in 1975, Jenike & Johanson Ltd has played a critical role in advancing technologies that address complex bulk material handling challenges. With projects across Canada and around the globe, the team continues to deliver practical, science-based solutions that improve flow, prevent downtime, and optimize plant performance.