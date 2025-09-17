Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Litesizer DIF 100/300 with Liquid Flow Imaging: Precision Particle Sizing for Any Need

Anton Paar has announced the launch of Litesizer DIF 100 and 300, a new series of laser diffraction particle size analyzers designed to deliver accurate results across any application – from high-tech laboratories to challenging industrial environments.

Particle Analysis the Right Way

The Litesizer DIF series measures particles ranging from 0.01 µm to 3,500 µm. Quick-click dispersion units enable one-step switching between liquid and dry units in seconds, while an obscuration level indicator ensures precise sample loading,

The new series also introduces a dispersion unit for Liquid Flow Imaging, featuring a high-resolution camera that combines laser diffraction with dynamic image analysis. Building on the capabilities of the Liquid Flow unit, it provides additional shape parameters of particles from 5 µm in size.

Intuitive Software, Safe Operation

Anton Paar’s Kalliope software controls all particle sizing instruments from a single PC, reducing operational complexity and cost. Users can achieve results in just three clicks, and a dedicated quality control method locks in delicate settings, ensuring consistent performance and reducing user training time.

The Litesizer DIF series’ dispersion units are fully compatible with the Anton Paar Litesizer DIA series, supporting smooth integration into existing workflows and efficient use of lab space.

Integrated safety features include a suction check and built-in dust cover for minimizing powder spread, as well as liquid level monitoring to prevent overheating during sonication.

