ABB Reported as First Company to Certify Emissions Reporting Under New EU Standard

ABB is the first company to achieve full certification for its data acquisition and handling system (DAHS) under the new international emissions reporting standard EN 17255, setting a benchmark for global compliance.

ABB’s CEM-DAS enables operators to meet tightening environmental regulations with confidence. Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

ABB’s Continuous Emission Monitoring Data Acquisition System (CEM-DAS) now holds the only certificate currently available under the standard, issued by an EN ISO/IEC 17065-accredited body following independent testing by TÜV Rheinland.

The certification marks a significant step forward for ABB, confirming its emissions reporting system meets the rigorous requirements of the EU’s DAHS standard. This not only validates the technical reliability and accuracy of ABB’s CEM-DAS solution but also positions the company at the forefront of emissions monitoring compliance across Europe.

“Just as EN 14181 reshaped the market for gas analyzers two decades ago, EN 17255 is transforming the role of DAHS in emissions compliance,” said Jean-René Roy, Global Business Line Manager, ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “We continue to build on our legacy of being first, setting the standard in emissions monitoring. ABB is committed to sustainability and emissions reporting is a key element in understanding if we are making sustainability progress.”

By aligning with this standard, ABB helps industrial operators harmonize how emissions data is collected, processed and reported, supporting greater transparency, comparability and legal certainty across Europe and beyond. At a time of increasing environmental awareness and tightening regulatory requirements, the CEM-DAS certification underscores ABB’s commitment to helping its customers meet evolving regulatory requirements, crucial for ensuring environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.

EN 17255 addresses a long-standing gap in emissions regulation by clearly defining how data from continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) must be handled. Until now, results have varied depending on vendor-specific data processing methods. With this standard, reporting becomes reproducible, regardless of the DAHS supplier.

Used widely in power, oil & gas, waste-to-energy, cement, and chemical industries, ABB’s certified CEM-DAS enables operators to meet tightening environmental regulations with confidence. While issued for Europe, the certificate is already referenced in several international markets seeking standardized emissions data.

The EN 15267 certification standard, previously applicable only to CEMS, has now been extended to DAHS, underlining the growing importance of certified, quality-driven data. In parallel, EN 14181 is also being revised to formally include DAHS, mirroring the transformation it brought to CEMS back in 2004. As EN 14181 is revised, ABB continues to support industry with proven technologies that meet the highest standards for environmental data, advancing both compliance and sustainability.

With 50,000 certified CEMS installed across major industries, ABB is a market leader with proven capability to deliver end-to-end solutions, integrating both hardware and software for robust emissions monitoring. Additionally, ABB‘s comprehensive portfolio of after-sales services ensures long-term system reliability, data integrity and peace of mind for operators navigating complex regulatory landscapes.