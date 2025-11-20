One Part 300 °C Rated Silicone Passes Non-Cytotoxicity Standards

MasterSil 800Med is a one component, moisture curing silicone specifically designed for medical device manufacturing. It passes ISO 10993-5 testing for non-cytotoxicity, confirming its suitability for use in medical device applications. The material is non-corrosive and possesses excellent flow properties, making it ideal for medical electronics, as well as general bonding, sealing, coating, and form-in-place gasketing. This compound is black in color and offers ultra-high resistance to dry heat and sterilization methods.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

The silicone cures very quickly upon exposure to atmospheric moisture or humidity. Curing speed is directly influenced by the humidity level and layer thickness; thinner sections cure more quickly than thicker ones. A tack-free time can be achieved in as little as 15-20 minutes at 75 °F and over 50 % humidity. Featuring superior flexibility, MasterSil 800Med exhibits an elongation between 250-350 % and a Shore A hardness of 25-45. It withstands thermal cycling, vibration, and shock, and is serviceable up to 300 °C with no significant loss in tensile strength or elongation even after extended exposure. This compound is electrically insulative, featuring a volume resistivity greater than 1013 ohm-cm at room temperature.

MasterSil 800Med bonds effectively to a wide variety of substrates, including metals, silicon, glass, ceramics, many plastics and silicone rubber. It is packaged in tubes and can be easily dispensed.

Master Bond Medical Grade Silicone Systems

Specific Master Bond's medical-grade silicone systems have been formulated to comply with USP Class VI and ISO 10993-5 standards for medical device assembly. These biocompatible silicone adhesives, sealants, coatings, and potting compounds provide elasticity, minimal stress, high temperature resistance, and electrical insulation properties.