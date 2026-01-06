AIMPLAS Launches its 2026 Training Program with a New Professional Expert Title in Legislation

AIMPLAS has scheduled more than 70 courses, online training sessions and masterclasses for the first half of 2026, with the new Professional Expert Title in Legislation standing out as a response to one of the sector’s main needs.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is launching its 2026 training program with more than 70 training activities for the first half of the year through its Plastics Academy platform. Within this offering, its professional titles are particularly noteworthy, representing a total of 800 hours of training. As a new addition this year, AIMPLAS introduces the Professional Expert Title in Legislation in the Plastics Sector.

Designed to address one of the sector’s key challenges – understanding and applying the regulations affecting plastic materials throughout their entire value chain – this program provides a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of European and national legislation. It covers areas such as food contact materials, packaging, sustainability, recycling, the circular economy and chemical safety, among others. In addition, it combines theoretical learning with practical case studies, enabling professionals to anticipate regulatory changes and ensure legal compliance in their companies’ processes and products.

With this initiative, AIMPLAS reinforces its commitment to specialized training and business competitiveness by providing key tools to tackle regulatory challenges and move towards a safer and more sustainable plastics sector. This is complemented by a broad and diverse training offer, both in terms of formats and content, ranging from online courses – available in multiple languages thanks to artificial intelligence – to tailor-made training programs.

In terms of content, AIMPLAS’ training program covers everything from sector-specific topics for areas such as packaging, construction and mobility, to more cross-cutting subjects related to technologies and processes, including extrusion, injection moulding, additives and scientific moulding. In addition, training activities have been scheduled on quality and raw materials, addressing topics such as ageing, REACH, materials, compounding, biodegradable products, characterization, legislation, additives and PVC, among others.

As in previous years, particular emphasis has been placed on training related to the circular economy. A total of 24 training activities will focus on topics such as recycling technologies, recycled plastics for food contact, energy efficiency, Royal Decree 1055/2022, end-of-waste status, bioplastics, microplastics and the Greenwashing Directive.

Throughout the first half of the year, AIMPLAS will also host several events, including a free workshop on R&D&I financing instruments, the ninth edition of the International Seminar on Biopolymers and Sustainable Composites, a free session on FUNDAE training grants, and the seventh edition of MeetingPack.

All these training activities are now available on the Plastics Academy platform, which allows users to search by topic. In addition, all content can be delivered as tailor-made training.