Call for Entries Open for the MeetingPack 2026 Awards for Innovation and Sustainability in Barrier Packaging

The MP2026 Awards are aimed at national and international companies whose innovations contribute to the development of sustainable packaging solutions. The call for entries will remain open until 13 February.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS and AINIA

MeetingPack, the biennial event organized by AINIA and AIMPLAS that brings together the entire packaging value chain, has announced the third edition of the MeetingPack 2026 Awards. These awards aim to recognize innovations in barrier packaging and sustainability developed by professionals and organizations for application in the industry.

The awards are open to national and international companies manufacturing materials, films, sheets, preforms, packaging, packaging machinery, recycling systems and packaging solutions that contribute to the development of the sector through sustainable innovations.

The awards include two categories: solutions for flexible packaging (films) and solutions for rigid packaging (trays and/or bottles). Submitted innovations may address any area of the sector, including materials, packaging, equipment and processes.

Call Open Until 13 February

The submission of entries will remain open until 13 February. Applications must be submitted via the form available on the MeetingPack website, under the MP2026 Awards section. At least one representative of the submitting company must be registered to attend the congress.

The evaluation process for the MeetingPack 2026 Awards will take place in two phases to ensure maximum transparency and thoroughness. In the first phase, an evaluation panel composed of Amparo Chiralt (UPV), Cristina Monge (AVEP), Concha Bosch (AINIA), José Badia (UV), Sergio Barona (Fedacova) and Sergio Giménez (AIMPLAS) will select three finalists per category. The assessment will consider criteria such as market impact, environmental benefits, technical quality and performance, as well as compliance with the requirements of each entry.

The second phase will be held during the congress itself. The finalist candidates will have five minutes at the end of the first day of MeetingPack to present their proposals in a demo pitch format to the audience, who will be able to vote in real time to select the winning entry. The awards ceremony will take place that same evening during the official congress dinner.

Thirty Specialists to Address Barrier Packaging in Valencia

The seventh edition of MeetingPack, whose program has already been published on the event website, will bring together key stakeholders from the packaging and food sectors around a program structured in eight thematic blocks and featuring around thirty presentations by specialists in sustainable barrier packaging. The event will take place on 21 and 22 April at the Science Museum of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.