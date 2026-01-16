Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Adhesives and Sealants

Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Master Bond EP54TC is a two-component epoxy engineered for heat sink bonding and thermal management applications where efficient heat transfer is critical. Featuring the highest thermal conductivity in the Master Bond electrically insulating portfolio - exceeding 6 W/(m·K) - it delivers exceptional heat dissipation while remaining electrically non-conductive and compliant with ASTM E595 NASA low outgassing requirements.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

Formulated with a specialty filler featuring a particle size range of 5–30 microns, EP54TC supports thin bond lines and efficient void filling to maximize thermal performance. It offers an exceptionally low thermal resistance of 5–7 × 10-6 K·m2/W and a high tensile modulus exceeding 1,000,000 psi at room temperature. This robust system is serviceable from –100 °F to +400 °F (–73 °C to +204 °C) and, when post-cured, achieves a glass transition temperature of 70–80 °C and a Shore D hardness of 85–95.

EP54TC is a moderate heat cured system, with a recommended schedule of 2 hours at 80 °C followed by a 2–4 hour post cure at 90–125 °C. The mixed material features a viscosity of 100,000–200,000 cps and offers a manageable working life of 60–90 minutes at ambient temperature. To accommodate both research and large-scale manufacturing, EP54TC is available for purchase in ounce, half-pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Master Bond offers a comprehensive line of specialty adhesives engineered for superior heat dissipation in demanding electronic applications. These thermal interface materials (TIMs) are commonly used between heat-generating components and cooling devices, such as heat sinks, to eliminate thermally insulating air gaps and maximize transfer efficiency. By optimizing thermal management, these systems significantly enhance device reliability and operational service life.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2026, January 16). Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity. AZoM. Retrieved on January 16, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65145.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity". AZoM. 16 January 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65145>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65145. (accessed January 16, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2026. Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity. AZoM, viewed 16 January 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65145.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback